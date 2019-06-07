One of my absolute favorite things about pretzels is how versatile they are. You can eat them salted, drizzle them in chocolate, wrap them around a freaking hot dog, and regardless, they still taste amazing. And West Coast-based pretzel chain Wetzel's Pretzels is seriously changing things up with a new flavor that's a total blast from the past. If you haven't already tried Wetzel's Pretzels' new Fruity Pebble flavor, it probably tastes just like Saturday morning cartoons. Bottom line: My inner 9-year-old is screaming right now.

While shopping with friends at the mall or on a road trip, you have most likely stopped at one of Wetzel’s Pretzels' 350 locations at some point in your life. And while most of the chain's locations are relatively comparable, their test kitchen — which the brand refers to as their Twisted Kitchen — is located just outside of Los Angeles in Pasadena, California, and they're cooking up something totally unique.

Starting on June 11, pretzel enthusiasts, '90s kids, and avid cereal fans will be able to snag a newly-tested item known as the Fruity Pebbles Pretzel. According to the brand, it features an Original Pretzel, which is smothered in Wetzel's Pretzels' Sweet Glaze and topped off with a generous handful of Fruity Pebbles. Yes, it'll take you all the way back to the days of He Man and CatDog, and yes, I'll take five for myself.

Wetzel's Pretzels' Twisted Kitchen will also be offering their Hot Cheeto Pretzel as of June 11, and this one already has my mouth watering. According to the brand, it features an Original Pretzel smeared in Jalapeño Cheese sauce and topped off with Hot Cheeto crumbles. Maybe you've had your fill of sugary cereal, or you might simply be more of a savory food enthusiast. Either way, this one sounds like an equally enticing (and hot, hot, hot!) option.

Like I said before, for a limited time, you can order these two unique varieties for $6.99 each exclusively from Wetzel's Pretzels' Twisted Kitchen. And if you live within relatively close proximity of the Pasadena location, you can order both the Fruity Pebbles and Hot Cheeto Pretzels via Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats, according to the brand. So, that means you have to be located near the Twisted Kitchen, but you don't necessarily need to leave the comfort of your couch to go get them. Oh, and here's a pro tip: If you really, really don't want to leave your couch, pour yourself a glass of water ahead of time. Both of these pretzels will definitely make you thirsty.

Whether you're looking for a nostalgic bite or you're simply in the mood for something new, Wetzel's Pretzels' Fruity Pebble and Hot Cheeto pretzels from the brand's Twisted Kitchen both sound like my literal dream come true. Honestly, I'm about 3,000 miles away from these babies, and I don't think I can live without them much longer. So, if anybody is down to take a road trip, I am so ready.