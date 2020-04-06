‘Westworld’s Cover Of The Weeknd’s “Wicked Games” Is Everything

Westworld has been a controversial series since it arrived in 2016. Hardcore fans of the show love the puzzle box nature of the plot and aren't disturbed by the sex and violence. But critics have been less forgiving. But there is one area where everyone agrees: Ramin Djawadi's soundtrack is perfection. From the opening theme song to the regular orchestra covers of pop songs, the series' music is some of the best on HBO. The latest, a Westworld cover of The Weeknd's "Wicked Games," is a reminder that Djawadi is the show's secret weapon in critical moments. Warning: Spoilers for Westworld Season 3 follow.

So far, Westworld's soundtrack has covered songs such as "Black Hole Sun" and "Paint It Black" in Season 1, and "Seven Nation Army" and "Heart-Shaped Box" in Season 2.

Season 3's big trailer number was a cover of Guns'n'Roses "Sweet Child of Mine" (which hasn't played yet as part of the series). Instead, fans got a surprise, as the live string section at the high-end party Dolores and Caleb crash play The Weeknd's "Wicked Games."

It's a track that's a perfect match for the scene in question too. In it, Liam Dempsey Jr. and his super-rich billionaire pals go to a party where sex and prostitutes are on offer, and drugs are everywhere. Dempsey is still mourning the loss of Dolores' "Lara" (he told everyone she died in a freak accident). But he finally agrees to shell out for one model who looks a lot like Dolores. It's only then that he discovers his accounts have been empties, as Caleb and Dolores transferred all the funds to themselves earlier that day.

WaterTower Music on YouTube

Liam's discovery of his new financial straights is the cue for Dolores and Caleb to kidnap him. But before they can. Bernard and Stubbs attempt (and fail) to intercept him. Dolores and Stubb duke it out in a fistfight where he goes over the edge of the balcony. Caleb runs down Liam, holding him until Dolores' arrival, where she reveals who she really is.

Though the song is an instrumental, the lyrics fit the mood perfectly:

I left my girl back home

I don't love her no more

And she'll never know that

These eyes that I'm staring at

Let me see that a**

Look at all this cash

And I emptied out my cards too

Now I'm leaning on that

Bring your love, baby, I could bring my shame

Bring the drugs, baby, I could bring my pain

I got my heart right here

I got my scars right here

Bring the cups, baby, I could bring the drank

Bring your body, baby, I could bring you fame

And that's my mother****ing words too

Just let me mother****ing love you

Fans can't wait for the full soundtrack for Westworld Season 3 to arrive. Currently, "Wicked Games" is available for download from Amazon and other places.