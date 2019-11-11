Wendy's New Birthday Cake Frosty & Cookie Sundae Look Festive AF

In honor of its 50th birthday, Wendy's is encouraging customers to get in on the celebration with some festive additions to its Frosty and Frosty Cookie Sundae lineup. Prep your tastebuds for what's basically a party in dessert form, because Wendy’s new Birthday Cake Frosty and Frosty Cookie Sundae are the celebratory treats you didn't know you needed in your life. One look at these treats will have you ready to eat dessert any time of day.

On Monday, Nov. 11, the company announced its celebration of half a century of business by rolling out two new sweet tooth-satisfying options that combine the flavors of birthday cake with Wendy's classic vanilla soft serve. These birthday-ready sweets are currently available at the fast food retailer, according to the brand, so you can upgrade your usual vanilla soft serve Frosty with this infusion of "classic birthday cake" notes.

Eating like it's your birthday won't hurt your bank account either, as a small Birthday Cake Frosty will set you back just $1.49 at participating locations for a limited time, according to press materials.

True dessert aficionados won't want to pass up a chance to grab the Birthday Cake Frosty Cookie Sundae, which goes all out on the Frosty that I just mentioned. In addition to the vanilla soft serve Frosty and birthday cake flavoring, customers are can really get into the festive swing of things with chunks of sugar cookies and multi-colored sprinkles dusted on top. This bad boy will be retailing for $2.19 at participating locations, so I'd make sure to scoop up one or double up with both of these sweet new offerings on your next Wendy's run.

Courtesy of Wendy's

The fast food chain says it serves nearly 300 million Frosty treats per year to hungry customers, so it's no wonder Wendy's is gifting this party-inspired flavor to its fans.

Unfortunately, nothing good lasts forever, and these birthday cake-flavored concoctions won't be sticking around on Wendy's menu for too long, since they're limited-time offerings. There's no better excuse to treat yo' self like it's your birthday and make these festive new desserts a part of your day in the coming weeks.