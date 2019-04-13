If you're planning on cozying up with a group of friends for Sunday's premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8, I have good news for you that will save you a ton of time on dinner and dessert prep. Wendy's and DoorDash's Game of Thrones free Frosty deal will not only have you snackin' through the first episode, but is valid until the very last episode of the season. I don't know about you, but my Sunday night dinner plans just changed.

Every Sunday, from April 14 to May 19, Wendy's and Doordash are partnering up to give Game of Thrones-watchers a special treat to enhance their viewing experiences. On those Sundays, beginning April 14, guests who purchase Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combos from Wendy's through DoorDash will receive a free small Frosty with their orders. That means you can get a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, fries, a drink, and a free Frosty delivered straight to your door before any Game of Thrones episode for the rest of the year — and considering that some of the episodes are basically feature-length movies, you're definitely going to want the sustenance.

To claim the freebie, just use the promo code "HOUSEWENDYS" on the DoorDash website or app. The offer is limited to one redemption per account on Sundays only, and it ends on May 19.

Feel like you need more Game of Thrones x Wendy's content in your life? Luckily, you can have it. The fast food burger chain will be recording a pre-and post-show episodes of "Watch with Wendy’s" with The Ringer on IGN. The episodes will debrief each chapter from the final season of Game of Thrones and even do live breakdowns and discussions during the first two episodes. Fans can also join in on the fun by tweeting with the hashtag #HouseWendys and using custom emojis inspired by Game of Thrones.

Getting a free frosty from Wendy's is one excellent way to celebrate the fact that winter is finally here, but there are so many ways to show your love for the whole Westeros squad come premiere day. Craving something with a kick? Buffalo Wild Wings is selling a Game of Thrones-inspired sauce called Dragon Fire for one day only on Sunday, April 14. The wings, which are made with a sauce mix of chili peppers, ghost peppers, soy, ginger sauce, and jalapeño garnish are sure to get you in a fiery mood and may even lead to some Drogon-esque fire-breathing (if you really use your imagination).

If you need to wash down all that spicy, look no further than some Game of Thrones-inspired Kool-Aid mix that you can win in a limited time sweepstakes. Just tweet if you're #ForTheIce (aka team Jon Snow) or #ForTheFire (aka team Dany) to be entered for a chance to win a red (Cherry-flavored) drink mix or a blue (Blue Raspberry Lemonade-flavored) mix. If you're not one of the lucky winners, head to shake shake to grab a Dragonglass Shake instead, just in case you need to kill a White Walker or two on your way home. Like I said, winter is here — so you never know!

With all the endless ways to celebrate the return of television's most anticipated final season, it's hard to go wrong. Have a happy premiere night, everyone!