The night is dark and full of terrors, but apparently nothing is too terrifying if you're the Kool-Aid Man. On Wednesday, April 10, Kool-Aid dropped a video of the Kool-Aid Man smashing through what looks like the famous Game of Thrones ice wall along the northern border of the seven kingdoms (which is pretty bold of him because, you know, White Walkers) to promote a Game of Thrones-themed giveaway. The Game of Thrones-inspired Kool-Aid canisters giveaway will help get you in the mood for the upcoming premiere of GoT's final season.

A 27-second YouTube video from Kool-Aid shows the Kool-Aid Man crashing through an ice wall like it's no problem at all. As the wall collapses around him, he chants his signature catchphrase "Oh, yeah," several times. Eventually, the ad fades to black revealing that "Kool-Aid Man is coming," and then asks, "Are You #ForTheIce or #ForTheFire?" Of course, it's alluding to the long-awaited battle for the Iron Throne in which Jon Snow (ice) and Daenerys Targaryen (fire) will likely come head to head.

The video is a promo for Kool-Aid's GoT-inspired canister giveaway. Here's how to win a themed canister for yourself. First, respond to Kool-Aid's tweet that asks you to pledge loyalty to fire or ice. If the promo is still live when you tweet, Kool-Aid will respond with a tweet that links you to a registration form, which you will have to fill and submit with your name, physical address, email address, and phone number to Fooji, the company running the giveaway. According to a brand rep for Kool-Aid, canister hopefuls have until Friday, April 12 at midnight to get in their loyalty tweets and winners will receive a canister that corresponds to their loyalty pledge the week after they win. However, for sweepstakes participants who live in New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas; they have the chance to tweet on April 13 and April 14 for a chance to win and have their canisters delivered immediately, right in time for the premiere.

The winners will receive one limited-edition canister of Kool-Aid each. The Kool-Fire canister contains Cherry-flavored drink mix and Kool-Ice's contents are Blue Raspberry Lemonade-flavored.

Courtesy of Kool-Aid

Kool-Aid isn't the only brand mixing things up ahead of the Game of Thrones premiere on Sunday, April 14. Shake Shack knows that winter is here, so starting Friday, April 12, the burger chain is offering a GoT menu that includes a custard-based treat called the Dragonglass Shake and a fiery burger called the Dracarys Burger. Oh, and I forgot the most important detail — you can order in Valyrian. Yeah, really. Shake Shack has provided a handy guide to help us non-Westeros peasants order the burger and shake in a GoT language, just in case you really wanted to get in the mood for the premiere.

GoT fans can also find throne-themed Oreos that rep House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen, and even the Night King (if you truly have no heart). Even Mountain Dew created limited-edition drink cans that reveal Arya Stark's kill list when chilled but are completely blank when warm because "A Can Has No Name."

Now is the perfect time for new viewing party snacks, too. Since some episodes run the length of a feature film, you'll need all the snacks you can get, so be sure to stock up on themed Kool-Aid, Mountain Dew, and Oreos for the final season of Game of Thrones.