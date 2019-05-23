Wendy Williams has some choice words for Kim Kardashian and her recent social media outburst over something that happened at Jack in the Box. On Monday, May 20, Kardashian called out Jack in the Box on Twitter and asked to speak with their corporate office. Her tweets to the fast food chain got lots of attention, but Williams just wasn’t feeling it and let that be known. Wendy Williams’ comments about Kim Kardashian calling out Jack in the Box on Twitter are pretty brutal.

So, what’s all this about anyway? Well, as I mentioned, Kardashian tweeted Jack in the Box to say she had a complaint.

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” she wrote in her May 20 tweet. She later added, “I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

Then, on Thursday, May 23, Williams addressed the tweet on her morning show, The Wendy Williams Show.

“Kim Kardashian is mad at the fast-food restaurant Jack in the Box … Who does she think she is?” Williams said on her show after reading Kardashian’s tweets aloud.

You can watch Williams’ full commentary on Kardashian’s Jack in the Box tweet below:

Those initial comments were met with applause from the audience, but Williams went on to explain her feeling about the way Kardashian went about this.

“I mean, yes, you’re with the prison reform and you’re leading a movement that a lot of people might not have opened their eyes to. Yes, you’re in Van Jones’ law school, to get your law degree, and you know, you seem to be doing really, really good for the people with your position," Williams said. "But who are you? With this right here? ‘Get at me pronto’?”

After talking about how she and her team discussed Kardashian’s tweets to Jack in the Box, Williams explained she thought Kardashian was resorting to bullying.

“Don’t string people along. Because what this sounds like, Kim, is you’re using your celebrity and your newfound business head for a lot of pomposity and bullying. Like, who are you?” she said, later adding, “You should have picked up the phone and called corporate and talked about it behind the scenes.”

On top of all that, Williams clarified that she thinks Kardashian mainly had good intentions, but maybe went about it the wrong way.

“There’s not a bone in me that believes she’s complaining because they left cheese off of a burger. It’s not like that,” Williams said. “Maybe they saw a worker being mistreated or a worker do something wrong or something wasn’t right in the restaurant so she was pissed. So, she wanted to do good for the people. That’s what I believe in my mind. But the way she went about it just makes her sound like an a**. Like, who are you?”

After her rant, Williams offered Kardashian some advice and said that maybe the world doesn’t need to know about every single good deed she does. Williams basically said it was totally OK for Kardashian to keep some things to herself. Not bad advice to follow, in my opinion!