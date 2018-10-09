Having a significant other is great in a lot of ways. You have someone who makes you happy, someone to go to your annoying cousin Ursula's wedding with you and, of course, someone to have your back when you're being cyber-bullied on Instagram. Now, obviously you don't need a romantic partner to defend you. Most of us are more than capable of defending ourselves. That being said, having an S.O who's willing to go to bat for you doesn't exactly hurt. For instance, Wells Adams defended Sarah Hyland on Instagram multiple times this week and I am totally here for it.

The 34-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star has actually been defending his girlfriend left and right on social media. Most recently, he came to her defense on his own post of the two of them out at a formal event. In the image posted a couple of days ago, 27-year-old Hyland is rocking large, dark-rimmed glasses.

Because people seem to find a way to complain about literally everything, one hater commented on Adams' picture saying, "I don’t get the glasses look at all?" Adams was not about to let anyone glasses shame his girlfriend so he decided to take it upon himself to respond with pretty much the best clap back of all time. In the most logical yet sassy response possibly ever, he wrote: “Oh, it’s so she can see sh*t.” Duh.

The entire glorious exchange was captured by Comments by Celebs.

Adams also stepped up to bat for his girlfriend last Friday on one of her posts. In the post, she captioned a mirror pic of herself wearing a bikini:

#feelinmyselffriday Thought I came up with a cool new hashtag... turns out I’m wrong. ALSO. Turns out I’m not the first person to take a selfie in the bathroom... weird. #showyourscars#gryffindor

Despite the fact that she's also wearing glasses in this picture, this time the haters took issue with her body. ‌"So skinny," wrote one user. "You are way too thin," wrote another. "You are too skinny," another echoed. "Eat A Donut😂," another said. Another added, "Smallest t*tties ever lol!!" And those are just the tip of the iceberg.

Adams wasn't about to sit around letting these people make his bae feel bad about her (gorgeous) body. His response to the haters was simple yet to the point: “Eat sh*t.”

This most recent instance wasn't the first time Adams has gotten involved in Hyland's social media defense against her body shamers. Back in August, Hyland made an announcement on her Instagram Story:

I’ve been reading some of your DMs and so many of you are like, ‘Girl, you fine but like, eat some bread!’ So I would like to put in a request for anyone who is concerned about my bread consumption to send to Wells Adams, because he is the sole person who knows about how much bread I consume on a daily basis. Thanks! Love you, mean it, k bye.

Before anyone could even turn to Adams for inquiries, he spoke out on his own Instagram story. "Just saw Sarah’s story. Apparently there are concerns about how much bread she eats," he added. "I can vouch for her that she truly is — she’s not a carnivore, she’s a carbivore."

Now, just to be super clear here: You do not, under any circumstances, need a romantic partner to defend you. We are all totally complete individuals on our own who are perfectly capable of taking care of ourselves.

Having said that, if you're in a romantic relationship and happen to find your bae being bullied, I'd highly recommend taking a page out of Adams' book.

