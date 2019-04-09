Nothing puts me in a good mood quite like a cup of coffee does. Coffee wakes me up when I'm feeling drowsy in the mornings and gives me the extra energy I need to power through my usual afternoon slump. Yeah, I run on coffee. The caffeinated drink is pretty much magic in my book. Some days, though, I don't feel like making it at home and I'll hit up a local coffee shop for a sip. If you're like me and do the same thing, then you'll probably want to participate in Wawa Day 2019's free coffee deal on April 11. Yep, the convenience store chain is giving away complimentary cups of java for one day only. Here's how you can get in on the promotion.

To celebrate its 55th anniversary, Wawa locations nationwide will be giving away free coffee to all customers, according to the company. In fact, Wawa is estimating that it will give away more than a million cups of coffee on Thursday. That's a lot of coffee.

The promotion is restricted to one cup of coffee per person, according to Wawa. Although, the deal is valid on any size up to 24 ounces, so one large coffee should be enough to get the job done. Honestly, this is all good to know, because I need all the caffeine I can get. I'll definitely be ordering the biggest size possible to make it through Thursday.

Unfortunately, the free coffee offer doesn't apply to any of the fancier brew options like lattes, iced coffees, cappuccinos, and other coffee-based beverages, according to Wawa. (P.S. If you've never checked out Wawa's coffee menu, I definitely recommend doing so. It's pretty impressive for a convenience store.)

So, what *is* included in Wawa's free coffee deal? You can get any of the store's self-serve coffee options for no charge, according to the company. That includes any of Wawa's six, freshly-brewed hot coffee options. (Remember, you can order any size.)

Per the Wawa menu, the store offers four different varieties of coffee: Mild, medium, rich, and bold. Currently, Wawa is only serving up blends from the mild, medium, and bold lines, but there's plenty to choose from. Those six coffees I mentioned? Here's a quick breakdown of the coffee options, so you can work up your order before you get there:

Lightly-roasted decaf

Sweet and aromatic french vanilla roast

Wawa's classic regular blend

Nutty and aromatic hazelnut roast

100-percent Colombian medium roast

Bold and savory Cuban Roast

The free coffee promotion is valid for the entire day on Thursday, April 11, according to Wawa. Many Wawa locations are open 24 hours a day. Although, that's not true of all locations. This Wawa location in Philadelphia opens at 5 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. So, just keep in mind that store hours may vary by location. The best way to figure this out is to call the Wawa location nearest you. There are more than 840 Wawa stores across Florida, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia, according to a release from the company. It takes all of one minute to call, which is totally worth figuring out to make sure you don't miss out on your free cup of coffee this week.

So, you may be wondering what the catch is here. Well, I'm here to tell you that it's absolutely nothing. No strings attached. Wawa really just wants you to have free coffee, even just for a day. Go ahead and take advantage of it, because free caffeine is hard to come by these days.