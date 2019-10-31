Watch 'The Addams Family' For $5 On Halloween With This Spooky Deal

Halloween, like any other holiday, can take a toll on the wallet. Between wigs, clothes, shoes, and maybe even expensive red contact lenses (if you're as over-the-top as my friend group), the costs can easily add up. Luckily, if your big Oct. 31 plan is to go watch a spooky movie at the theater this year, there is a major money-saving option available: You can watch The Addams Family for just $5 on Halloween in select theaters, or get a buy-one-get-one-free deal in many others.

If you just gasped at your screen (I wouldn't blame you for doing so), then here is all the info you need: At Cinemark Theaters nationwide, tickets for the movie will be just $5 on Oct. 31 only. If you choose to watch the film at Regal, Marcus, Harkins, Showcase Cinemas, Studio Movie Grill, B&B Theaters, or Classic Cinemas, you'll pay a full price for a ticket, but then you'll get another one free for your plus-one. With bargains like these, the only thing you'll maybe have to cough up some cash for when you and your friends run to the theater is copious amounts of popcorn, candy, and drinks. But considering this is all going down on Halloween, you could always try hitting up nearby houses to see if you can score some of these treats for free.

MGM Pictures Inc.

TBH, The Addams Family is a great option for such a spooky holiday. The animated movie's plot focuses on the entire family moving to a more suburban and less, well, Addams-y place and redefining what it means to be "normal" for their skeptical neighbors. So, on top of a funny and spooky experience fitting for the holiday, audiences will also get something inspiring in the mix, as the cartoon will highlight the beauty of individuality and everyone's right to be whoever they want to be.

On top of enjoying a great story, fans will also get to hear some of the biggest Hollywood actors narrating the new versions of the beloved characters. Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron voice the original OTP, Morticia and Gomez, respectively. Chloë Grace Moretz and Finn Wolfhard play the iconic siblings Wednesday and Pugsley. Nick Kroll voices Uncle Fester, Snoop Dogg is Cousin It, and Bette Midler gives her voice to Grandmama. Other notable cast members include Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, and Allison Janney. So you'll definitely be in good company when you're watching the film on the cheap this Halloween.