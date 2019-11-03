Now that spooky season is officially over, it's time to look back on the best celebrity looks of Halloween 2019. It's been a few days since Kim Kardashian broke the internet by bringing Legally Blonde to life, and now, the OG Elle Woods is weighing in on her transformation. You'll want to watch Reese Witherspoon’s response to Kim Kardashian’s Elle Woods costume, because she's so on board for the look.

If you've been keeping up with Kardashian West's arsenal of Halloween costumes, you'll know that one of her most memorable looks of the year was her near-perfect recreation of the leading lady from the 2001 movie Legally Blonde. Not only did she recreate both the hot pink and green sequin bikinis that aspiring lawyer Elle Woods wore in the early-'00s film, in addition to the all-pink get-up complete with a Bruiser Woods lookalike and a fluffy pink pen, but she also put her own spin on the Harvard admissions video that the character sent to the law school.

Kim Kardashian West on YouTube

In Kardashian's full video, which she aptly titled "Harvard, what like it's hard?!," the reality star can be seen addressing the camera as she begins, "Oh! Hi, I'm Elle Woods and for my admissions essay, I'm gonna tell all of you at Harvard why I'm going to be an amazing lawyer."

Then, armed with a wardrobe of pink pieces, a Tiffany & Co. heart locket necklace, and a bright blonde wig, the makeup entrepreneur went on to recreate all the scenes from the OG video as she showed herself using "legal jargon in everyday life," meeting with her Delta Nu sorority sisters to discuss generic toilet paper versus Charmin, and, of course, her now iconic pool scene where she can be seen talking about Days of Our Lives while dressed in a sparkly bikini.

Unsurprisingly, fellow celebrities and fans quickly took to the comments section to applaud Kardashian on her efforts, including Witherspoon herself, who commented, "Elle Woods forever!"

On Friday, Nov. 1, the actress revealed that Kardashian had contacted her for her blessing before trying to bring Elle Woods back IRL during an interview for the new Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

"She called me and said I'm going to do this thing," the Cruel Intentions star said about Kardashian. "I said 'Go for it! It's so fun!' I thought she nailed it."

There's no flattery quite like imitation, and the reality star took to Twitter shortly after the segment aired to show that the love was mutual by sharing the clip along with some heart emojis.

Conspicuously photoshopped family photos with Chicago and Kanye West and some very questionable worm costumes aside, it looks Kardashian West definitely one-upped her costumes from over the previous years and might just have won Halloween 2019 (sorry Kendall and Kylie). My only question is how the star plans to take things to the next level next year, because I have a feeling that these nostalgia-inducing looks are definitely going to be hard to top.