It's hard to believe, but once upon a time, Kim Kardashian wasn't the internet-breaking personality she is today, instead playing second fiddle to boss and BFF Paris Hilton. She's come a long way since her days as a closet organizer for the Simple Life star, and while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has had her share of ups and downs with Hilton over the years, it looks like they've finally put any past drama behind them in 2019. Case in point: In the latest KUWTK clip, you can watch Kim Kardashian thank Paris Hilton for her career and reflect on "loyalty" when it comes to her off-and-on bestie.

With Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians set to premiere on Sunday, Sep. 8, there's no shortage of teaser clips over the past few weeks giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect when Calabasas' First Family returns to the air. In the latest preview, which was shared on Sunday, Aug. 18, a busy Kim can be seen reflecting on why she will always make time for Hilton despite her various other obligations.

While hanging out with her sister Khloé, the TV personality reveals that she's planning to star in the music video for Hilton's single "Best Friend's A**," which is believed to be inspired by Kardashian's most famous asset.

"I really would want to do anything for her," Kardashian tells her sister. "She literally gave me a career. And I totally acknowledge that."

Kardashian adds that while her schedule is packed as she gets ready for the arrival of her fourth child and the Met Gala, she "would drop it for [Hilton] because it's important for me to be loyal to people."

As for the music video, she tells her sister that she's up for anything "as long as I don't dance. That's where I draw the line."

If you've followed along with Kardashian and Hilton's relationship over the years, you know they weren't always that amicable. While the pair famously became BFFs following the end of the hotel heiress's friendship with Nicole Richie in 2006, things took a turn for the worst just two years later.

In a radio interview in April 2008, Hilton slammed her former bestie, calling her "disgusting" and saying her butt "looks like cottage cheese stuffed in a trash bag," per TMZ. While Hilton apparently later apologized for her words, there were a couple years where the pair didn't "really talk" and grew apart, according to Kardashian.

"We don't really talk. As I always say, everyone comes into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime," the star said during a 2011 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "She was in my life for a long time ... There comes a point in life where you just grow apart and you realize you're not as similar as you thought. And I never run into her anywhere. Isn't that so weird?"

However, in recent years, it looks like the pair have put old wounds behind them and rekindled their friendship. Kardashian's latest words about Hilton and her much-hyped appearance in the "Best Friend's A**" music video is just further proof that their relationship, if not just on the mend, is stronger than ever.