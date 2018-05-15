Wander or Bust is an Elite Daily travel series that follows young women all over the globe to record their journeys as they experience the thrill of the far-flung and unknown.

They'll track their budgets, where they stay, where they eat and drink, and where they took that amazing Instagram that got them ~maximum exposure.~ The internet is full of travel advice, but none from women just like you. Read on for the tips no one else gives you, and when in doubt, get on the plane.

Here's Ciara Johnson's Wander Or Bust guide to Bangkok, Thailand.

My Name: Ciara Johnson

What I Do: I’m a travel blogger and writer

Where I Live: Houston, Texas

Where I Went: Bangkok, Thailand

How Long I Stayed: 7 days, 6 nights

My Spending Style: Occasionally indulgent. I don't throw money around, but I will definitely splurge on more than a few expensive things on a vacation.

Where I Got My Recommendations:

Instagram, TripAdvisor Forums, Lonely Planet, and blogs.

Exchange Rate At Time Of Travel: $1 USD = ฿30 baht

What That Looks Like IRL: $50 USD = ฿1500 baht

Preferred Payment Method: Credit card and cash

Phone Bill: I have T-Mobile, so international data and texting is free for me.

Mode of Transport: Airplane

Price: It was free because I had airline points. However, the cost of the one-way ticket was valued at $345.

Extra Costs: I spent money on taxis to and from the airport. It's about $3-10, depending on traffic.

Transport Total: $355

Courtesy of: Ciara Johnson

Accommodation: Hostels

Location: In the oldest part of Bangkok, close to transportation and nightlife.

Price: $12/night

Extra Costs: $0

Would I Recommend It To Someone Else: Yes, I would. It was clean.

Accommodation Total: $84 (for 7 nights)

Breakfast-Lunch Cost: $5-$7/day

Dinner Cost: $2-$10/day

Average Total Cost: $12/day

Tip Situation: A service charge will typically be added to your bill in certain restaurants, but you don’t need to tip at street food stalls.

Food Situation:

There are a variety of local food markets that sell fresh fruit along with street food. There are so many street stalls to purchase cheap, traditional food from. Bangkok is a huge international hub, so there are plenty of other cuisine options as well.

Favorite Restaurant: Mont Nom Sod. There are several locations.

MBK Center Phaya Thai Rd Khwaeng Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

Courtesy of: Ciara Johnson

Location: One is in Old Bangkok, another is in MBK shopping center.

Price: Less than $1, it's a dessert spot.

Honorable Mentions: It's a simple, yet delicious dessert that consists of toasted bread and a flavored spread of your choosing. It’s very popular with the locals. The ingredients are simple, yet flavorful.

Food Total: $150

Nightlife Situation:

It’s a big city, so there are a mixture of clubs, lounges, and bars.

What People Wear Out:

Larger clubs might require a dress and heels. A casual dress along with sandals will work out just fine on party streets like Khao San Road or pubs.

Average Cost Of A Pint: About $2

Extra Cost To Know About: Always consider the cost of taxis/ubers for transportation.

Last Call: Usually between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Average Total Cost Of A Night Out: $5-$15

Cheapest Bar I'd Actually Go Back To: Octave

Courtesy of: Ciara Johnson

Going Out Total: $50

What I Spent A Lot On That Was Totally Worth It:

We didn’t do anything that was outrageously expensive, but I enjoyed a private river boat tour of the floating markets.

Courtesy of: Ciara Johnson

What I Spent A Lot On That Was Totally Not Worth It:

A very expensive drink for a rooftop view. We should have shown up during happy hour.

What I Spent Little Or No Money On That Was Awesome:

Wat Arun, which is a famous temple in the area.

Courtesy of: Ciara Johnson

Favorite Thing I Did, Regardless Of Cost:

I loved visiting Rot Fai Night market.

Hidden Gem I Found:

Yes, I found a vegan coffee shop, Broccoli Revolution, where they serve vegan food and on Tuesdays, they play live music.

Courtesy of: Ciara Johnson

The Photo I Took That Got The Most Attention:

Excursions/Extras Total: $70

General Shopping: $12

Souvenirs: Just a pair of vintage Levi shorts.

Courtesy of: Ciara Johnson

Souvenirs/Shopping Total: $12

Best Bangkok Hack:

Always ask the locals where to go/what to do. Don’t be overwhelmed with the crowds and fast-paced nature of the city. Give Bangkok a chance before writing it off.

Advice For Anyone Traveling Alone:

Always trust your gut, but give yourself space to go with the flow. Magical things can happen when you’re spontaneous.

Total Trip Cost: $721

Worth It? Yes, I was able to spend time with old friends, while making new friends so that was really special since I typically travel solo. We loved going out together and making new memories.