Cyber Monday is in full swing, and there are massive discounts you can snag from the comfort of your couch. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale features deals on a wide range of goods, including toys, electronics, fashions, home, beauty, and more. If you're ready to stock up on cheap holiday gifts for everyone on your list, here are the details on Walmart's biggest digital sales event of the year.

If you decided to skip the Black Friday crowds this year, now's your chance to shop sales from home. On Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, Walmart is offering deals online on thousands of gifts and major brands. If you're on the hunt for electronics, you'll want to check out the retailer's collection of Smart TVs, Chromebooks, wireless headphones, and more. For those looking to upgrade their kitchens, you could save on appliances like blenders, pressure cookers, and air fryers.

If you're shopping for gifts and stocking stuffers, Walmart has a special holiday section on its website that features festive goodies for less. There's a whole slew of holiday-themed home decor, including scented candles, bedding, doormats, ornaments, and more. To kick off your Cyber Monday, check out these top picks on sale at Walmart as of Nov. 30.

To make it easier than ever for customers to shop this Cyber Monday, Walmart is offering a variety of shipping and pick-up options. Depending on the deal, your order may be eligible for next-day delivery, free two-day shipping, or in-store pickup. Walmart also has a curbside pickup service that's available in select locations.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you should opt for the online deals, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) names shopping in crowded stores as a high-risk activity as of Nov. 27. If you must go shopping in stores, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety guidelines for running errands from the CDC as of Sept. 11. It's important to wear a face mask over your nose and mouth and follow store safety guidelines when picking up your order. If you're receiving a delivery, make sure you throw away the packaging and wash your hands after handling the package.

