Even after the madness that is Black Friday, don't go thinking now is your chance to relax — deals are still rolling out across retailers for the next big shopping event. Walmart's Cyber Monday 2019 sale is one of the holiday weekend events you won't want to miss out on, so don't sleep in too late. These deals won't buy themselves, so get to loading up that virtual shopping cart.

Whether or not you shopped Walmart's Black Friday sale, its Cyber Monday event should be on your radar. Walmart's deals include electronics, toys, apparel, and jewelry, so you can find all the holiday gifts you need at a fraction of the price. The Monday after Thanksgiving is one of the hottest shopping days of the year, but when does it start at Walmart?

Walmart's Cyber Monday starts on Monday, Dec. 2 at 12:01 a.m. ET and will offer tons of deals on Walmart.com, including some exclusive products not found anywhere else. Although the retailer does have some great holiday deals on gifts that you can shop now, don't sign online looking for Cyber Monday discounts until Dec. 2. Most Cyber Monday deals for Walmart will be available online, but you can also choose to have some of your items shipped to a Walmart store near you, so you can go in-store and shop for other items, too.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There are so many deals for whatever you have on your shopping list, but some of the best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart include:

If you're in the market for a laptop, I'd recommend check out the $81 savings you can get on the Lenovo Ideapad 130s Laptop, which comes with Windows 10 and a one-year subscription to Office 365. Unlike the normal price of $249.99, you can score this 14-inch laptop for $169 on Cyber Monday.

One of the best deals I saw was on the Pompeii3 1/4 Carat Genuine Diamond Stud Earrings, which will be just $74.99 on Cyber Monday. That means you're benefitting from $324.01 in savings.

If you're in the market for some new luggage, the iFLY Hard Sided Luggage Fibertech, which comes with a Travel Case, will set you back just $39 compared to the normal price of $79.99.

For any gamers on your Christmas list, Walmart's Cyber Monday bundle on the Nintendo Switch is a steal. In addition to saving $50 on the Nintendo Switch, you'll be getting the SanDisk 128GB SD card (a $44 value) completely free.

Walmart has made it especially easy for its customers this year, with the option to pick up your online order in-store on the same day, as well as during your next shopping trip the following week, plus you can also choose free two-day shipping, so you can get your deals ASAP.