When it comes to Black Friday sales, Walmart is one of the OGs. But now, with hundreds of thousands of brands hosting sales pretty much every second, how is any one retaile supposed to top the other? Well, it helps when you can offer shoppers the chance to get literally everything they need in one convenient place and from electronics to clothing, food, home decor, and, yes, even beauty items, Walmart has you covered. That goes for Walmart's Black Friday beauty sales too, of course, not to mention their pre-Black Friday beauty sales. Yes, that's right. We're talking sales on top of sales sales, people!

No matter what kind of beauty product you or someone on your holiday shopping list needs, you'll be able to find it at a major discount courtesy of Walmart. The brand's official Black Friday deals will begin online on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10PM EST. If you're heading to Walmart in person, though, you won't be able to reap the Black Friday benefits until 6PM on Thursday, Nov. 28. You can peep Walmart's Black Friday ad here if you want to get a head start on planning your to-buy list, but until then, Walmart actually has some pre-Black Friday deals going on right now on their website, with some of the best beauty products in the game. The preview deals only last through today, Nov. 26, so to save you some time, here's a selection of some of the best picks you'll want to take advantage of. In addition to makeup, skincare, and haircare products, there's a ton of beauty tech worth treating yourself to. There's no better time than during a sale!

If you're not ready to splurge on the Dyson AirWrap, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush ($39, originally $58, Walmart) is the perfect styler to hold you over:

Speaking of hot tools, the CHI Air Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Hair Curler ($65, originally $140, Walmart) is an especially unique pick, and it's over 50% off:

If you're more concerned with skincare, the Spa Sciences NOVA Antimicrobial Sonic Cleansing System ($27, originally $45, Walmart) will amp up any nighttime rountine with a thorough cleanse guaranteed:

And any fans of light-driven facials will love getting a similar experience at home courtesy of the Spa Sciences CLARO LED Red & Blue Acne Clearing/Healing Treatment Light Therapy System ($31, originally $49, Walmart)

These savings are so sweet, just imagine how good Walmart's actual Black Friday sale will be! Until then, make the most of these pre-Black Friday deals online while they last.