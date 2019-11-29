I might be aging myself here, but when I was younger Walmart was the spot for Black Friday deals. Committed shoppers would form a line wrapped around the outside of the store on the night of Thanksgiving shortly after eating their turkey dinners. They would eagerly wait for the doors to open and the second they did, customers would stampede inside to get their hands on whatever deals the retailer was offering up. Well now, thanks to online shopping and the fact that Black Friday deals are no longer just one-day-only sales, the competition to get into Walmart isn't as fierce as it once was. But the deals are still just as good, and that's across the board. Walmart's Black Friday fashion sales in particular are exceptionally good this year and cover a wide range of clothing categories.

Before you count the retailer out and assume that they don't have any stylish offerings, think again. Walmart currently sells brands like Steve Madden, Levi's, Calvin Klein, and Lucky Brand — just to name a few. This year, discounts include up to 50% off clothing and pajamas, and 60% off coats, jackets, and boots. The sale will happen both in-store and online from Thursday, Nov. 28 until Monday, Dec. 2.

While navigating all of the different deals on clothing that Walmart has to offer during this post-Thanksgiving sale can seem overwhelming, it doesn't have to be. Ahead, you can check out some of the major fashionable highlights from Walmart's Black Friday fashion deals.

The fluffy fleece teddy jacket and the caramel color combine two of the winter's biggest trends. The chunky jacket features a stand-up collar, snap-front closure, and two side pockets. It'll be the perfect addition to any wardrobe thanks to its cozy fabric and trendy look.

What's better than a super cute, super cozy winter coat? One that is also extremely affordable. Enter: this heavyweight long parka. The inside of the coat is lined with fleece for extra warmth, and the hood is lined with a faux fur detail. It comes in three different shades: black, navy, and olive.

Did you know you can get Hunter boots on Walmart.com? Well, now you do. What's more is that this classic style is just $100 right now, which is a lot cheaper than at most other retailers. You can cop the knee-high, water-resistant rubber boots in 16 different shades, including this hot pink hue.

You're going to be cool, comfortable, and cozy as hell in this leopard print sweatshirt. The relaxed style and round neckline makes for a slouchy, off-the-shoulder fit. You can dress it down with a pair of jeans for a casual outing or dress it up with a leather skirt and tights for your holiday office party.

Another item that can be dressed up or down, these faux leather leggings are comfy, casual, and chic. You can pair with a silky blouse, blazer, and heels for a night out, or wear them sneakers and a sweatshirt to run errands in. The pants feature a high waist with a comfortably thick waistband, and a sleek pin tuck stitching down the leg for an extra-flattering silhouette to enhance any figure.