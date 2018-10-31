Hello! My name is Amanda, and I love to procrastinate. I especially love waiting until the last minute to buy holiday gifts for my friends and family every year. It's pretty much a given that I'll be wandering the mall on Christmas Eve scouting out presents before the stores close. This year is going to be different, though — because Walmart's two-day shipping deal for the holidays is going to help me get all of my Christmas shopping done early. Thankfully, tons of new items will get the almighty two-day shipping tag this year, which means ordering gifts is going to be a breeze.

If you're a loyal Walmart.com shopper, you probably know that millions of items already qualify for free two-day shipping if they help your total order reach over $35. However, Walmart recently announced that millions of additional marketplace products will be eligible for free two-day shipping this holiday season. What's even better is that you won't need to pay a membership fee in order to take advantage of the deal. Still, you should keep in mind that these additional products will have to get your total order to at least $35 in order to be eligible for free two-day shipping.

If you're holiday shopping for your family, I'm sure you'll hit that mark in no time. (If you can't hit it, then treat yo' self to something nice.)

According to Scott Hilton, Chief Revenue Officer of Walmart eCommerce U.S., Walmart has been working with its marketplace sellers in effort to give their items the two-day shipping label. (Fingers crossed your favorite products make the cut!)

Per Walmart, the two-day free shipping labels will begin rolling out to additional marketplace products "in the coming months." Elite Daily reached out to Walmart and asked about a specific rollout date, but has not heard back by the time of publication. In the meantime, start asking your friends and family what they want for the holidays. Hopefully, their go-to items are available for free two-day shipping on Walmart.com once the additional labels start rolling out.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Even if you get your loved ones exactly what they asked for, someone is bound to return their present for something else. Thankfully, Walmart is presenting two easy ways to return marketplace purchases for this holiday season. According to Hilton, customers can easily return their products by visiting Walmart.com or stopping by their closest Walmart location. Both options will be super convenient for anyone trying to return an item.

Customers who wish to return a marketplace product online can visit Walmart.com and log into their accounts. Then, they can print out a return label and send it back to the seller. Adventurous folks who would rather visit the store in person can head to their closest Walmart location and give their item back. All they'll need to do is package the return and bring it to the Service desk. Simple, right?

With fast shipping and easy returns, Walmart is making the holiday season a little bit more enjoyable. Instead of waiting until the last minute to do your shopping (like me), get ready to scan Walmart.com for your next go-to gifts.