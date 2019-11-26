The only thing that beats the rush of finding a good deal on something you've been coveting for months is finding a good alternative to a product you've spent years throwing your money at. It's totally understandable if you love the luxury of upscale beauty products. They're hard to resist! (And they're pretty.) But you don't have to spend $50 on a bronzer ever again, especially if you take advantage of Walgreens' Black Friday 2019 beauty deals. Get 'em while they're hot!

The drugstore is likely the place you go to buy toilet paper and pick up your prescription, but it might not be the first place you think to look for beauty products. Still, you can achieve a full-face glam that'll get everyone's attention without breaking the bank! Don't underestimate the quality of affordable brands like e.l.f., NYX, and Maybelline. And while these brands are already reasonably-priced, the deals are even sweeter at Walgreens on Black Friday, when all beauty and grooming sets will be buy one, get one 50% off. And what's more, from Nov. 24 through Nov. 30, shoppers spending $25 at Walgreens stores will receive 25% off coupons that can be used towards their next purchase (Online or in-store!) of over $10 until Dec. 7.

This limited-edition set includes the Color Sensational Made For All Lipstick, the Master Precise All Day Liquid Eyeliner, the Lash Sensational Mascara, and the Lasting Fix Setting Spray. This set also makes a great gift when paired with a palette or foundation in your BFF's shade!

If you're more into basics, try out the Burt's Bees Essential Kit ($10, Walgreens):

This ultra-nourishing kit includes the classic Burts Bees Lip Balm, the Soap Bark and Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, the Hand Salve, the Milk and Honey Body Lotion, and the Coconut Foot Cream. A perfect pick for anyone on your list, whether or not he or she is a big beauty buff.

In addition to makeup and skincare, Walgreens has a ton of hair care gift sets, too, like the Pantene Holiday Waterless Collection Gift Set ($15, Walgreens):

Out of all the hair kit options, this trio of styling products tops my list. The set includes the Cheat Day Dry Shampoo Foam, the Mist Behaving Dry Conditioner Mist, and the Never Stray No Crunch Hair Spray. Yes, yes, and yes please! To shop the above beauty gift sets and more, check out your local Walgreens this Black Friday.