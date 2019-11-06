Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead's Holiday Afternoon Tea Is So Festive

Do you know what's more exciting than spilling the tea? Drinking it with your besties at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead's holiday afternoon tea. Hosted on Wednesdays through Saturdays — from Dec. 4, 2019 to Dec. 28, 2019 — this tea will make sure you and your friends don't forget to be festive, and give you a chance to try spiced wine shooters and other treats. The only obligation you have is to leave an afternoon open in your calendar and have a sweet time.

You can push your holiday gift exchanges and cookie-baking marathons to another day. The markets with homemade ornament stands, hot chocolate packets in your pantry, and projects on your desk aren't going anywhere, anyway. However, the savory snacks and Instagram-worthy spreads at this luxurious hotel in Atlanta, Georgia won't be around forever. Like the jingle bells, mistletoe, and other decor in your apartment, they're only here for a little while.

These afternoon teas are designed to make you feel so merry and bright, and give you and your besties a chance to experience something unique this holiday with seasonal teas and more. So even if you've been to tea at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead before, you're still in for a new and exciting experience. Here's what you can expect.

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

According to the official press release, if you attend one of these afternoon teas, you'll enjoy all kinds of delicious bites created by the chef. As far as the drinks are concerned, the menu will include seasonal blends like Gingerbread House and Organic Sugar Plum Fairy Tale tea. If you're 21 or over, there will also be mulled spiced wine shooters to sip, that'll pair nicely with the food you'll be served.

You and your besties will be given a spread complete with delicious eggnog bread pudding, sweet potato cheesecake, and other sweets. In addition, you'll be given pumpkin spice scones with clotted cream that you can lather in tasty jams, according to the event page.

The meal will wrap up with fresh sandwiches, some of which are loaded with deviled farm egg, house Sriracha mayonnaise, and bacon crumbs, and others with turkey breast and a cranberry compote. To say the very least, you won't go home hungry or wishing you spent your afternoon another way.

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

You may even decide to participate in another one of Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead's festive events. Throughout the season, they're hosting a holiday movie-viewing with hot cocoa every Saturday, kicking off on Nov. 30, 2019, in addition to multiple holiday wine series you can attend with your BFFs. You can get tickets for their Thanksgiving brunch buffet and treat yourself to butternut squash soup, bourbon glazed ham, Belgian waffles with banana vanilla whipped cream, and more.

Of course, if tea is more your style, then head to the hotel and get ready for a festive time. Tickets are $72 per adult and can be purchased online. Additional details can be found at the event page.