Imagine this: You have unlimited vacation days. You spend most of your time chilling on a lounge chair with your toes in the sand and a freshly-made smoothie in-hand. Your tote bag is filled with plane tickets from your dreamy travels and photographs you recently had developed. There's not a single worry or question on your mind except for, "I need some more sunscreen," and, "Where to next?" Well, have you considered going to Vrbo's 2019 best value beach destinations? They'll let you live the life you've always dreamed about this summer and travel on a super tight budget.

To be honest, the only thing that might be holding you back from living this life is your financial situation. You're currently dishing out money every month for rent, utilities, cable, student loans, and transportation. (Not to mention, you may order takeout with your roommates at least once a week.) When you look at your spreadsheets, pull out your calculator, and do the math, it always reveals the same thing. You simply can't dedicate a paycheck or two to a trip, no matter how much your wanderlust is begging you to.

I know that feeling well too well, and I've tried to work around it myself. I've tried tracking down extreme discounts on flights, saving coins in a jar that's appropriately labeled, "For Adventures," and even cancelled magazine subscriptions to make room in my budget. Seemingly nothing I've done has been enough. But the best value beach destinations for 2019, according to Vrbo, are total game-changers. The life you and I have always wanted to live is right around the corner.

What are the best value beach destinations for 2019?

Vrbo, the go-to for travelers who want to book cabins, vacation homes, and condos, revealed in a press release that you can expect to receive some great deals and get a lot of bang for your buck in the best value beach destinations of 2019. Let's get into those, shall we?

In the U.S., these destinations include: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Harrison County, Mississippi; Corpus Christi and Port Aransas, Texas; Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral, Florida; and South Padre Island, Texas. The average price for one person for one night in these places ranges from as low as $54 in Myrtle Beach to $62 on South Padre Island. That's really not too bad, especially for a sweet weekend getaway with friends.

Internationally, the destinations you can save big at include: Alicante, Spain; Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain; Las Palmas, Spain; Palermo, Italy; and Limon, Costa Rica. The average prices in these places, for the same time period and number of people, ranges from $43 in Alicante to $49 in Limon. It's actually cheaper and more affordable to stay in a cute condo or home abroad.

According to the press release, Vrbo found these spots by researching the most popular domestic and international beach destinations for travelers in 2018. They pulled the average daily rates for rentals, and found the places where you and your BFFs can really make your dollars count.

Sure, you still have to pay for airfare, food, and any excursions you want to go on. But scoring these massive deals makes the price tag on a trip much less than usual. It tackles likely the most expensive part of going anywhere: the accommodations.

What are some tips and tricks for traveling on a budget?

So, how can you save some money on everything else, like plane tickets and surfing lessons in these beach destinations? Well, let me give you some tips and tricks that I've found to be incredibly helpful.

First things first: Look into the best credits cards for summer travel. These cards often come with special deals and offers, and allow you to rack up points every time you make a travel-related purchase. You may be able to take hundreds of dollars off your upcoming bill, treat yourself to some free travel (Yes, free.), and avoid foreign transaction fees that can really rack up over time. Doing a little research on these cards is well-worth the breaks you'll get in your budget.

Next, consider trading your takeout routines and Saturday nights at the bar for travel. Instead of spending $10 on a drink at the bar, watch a movie for free at home and watch your bank account grow. You'll notice that staying in helps your funds, and allows you to spend more on once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Last but not least, consider collecting your coins and extra cash in a jar. Although it seems like it doesn't change your financial situation much, you may surprise yourself. If you diligently add funds to this physical savings account and don't dip into it, you may have enough to take that surfing lesson or rent a special lounge chair in one of the most affordable beach destinations in the world.

What are the most popular beach destinations for 2019?

On top of dishing out the 411 on the best value beach destinations, Vrbo also revealed the most popular beach destinations for 2019 in the press release.

On the West Coast, these destinations include: Orange County, California; Hawaii, Hawaii; San Diego, California; Kauai, Hawaii; and Maui, Hawaii. The average price to adventure in one of these places ranges from $83 in Orange County to $107 in Maui. So if you've been considering going on a road trip with your BFFs this summer, you may want to start making some concrete plans. Got it? Good.

On the East Coast, Vrbo revealed the most popular beach destinations include: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Panama City Beach, Florida; Gulf Shores, Alabama; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and Miramar and Rosemary Beach, Florida. These places have an average price range of $54 in Myrtle Beach to $86 in Miramar and Rosemary Beach. Pack your tote bag with the essentials, then go.

What else should you consider before going on an affordable beach trip?

The only other things you should consider before you go on one of these affordable beach trips are who you're taking with you and what you're bringing. The people you're with can make or break your travel experience, so it's important to choose wisely before booking anything.

Here's my best advice: Be sure to bring along BFFs who are spontaneous and adventurous, but also don't mind relaxing on a lounge chair all day. Talk over your expectations for the trip before you go, and make sure you're all on the same page. Maybe gently mention that you'd rather spend your extra cash on excursions like paddle-boarding than shopping trips and resort buffets — or vice versa. That'll ensure that you make the most of your time and money during your sweet getaway.

In addition, make sure you pack travel-sized bathroom products and everything that you 100% need, so that you don't waste anything or need to purchase items while you're on your trip. Other than that, bon voyage. Your trip will be a dream come true and tight budget-approved.