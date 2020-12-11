As you fuel up on Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar's new Kramoda coffee, why not savor your brew in style? The famous Vlog Squad's Zane and Heath's Kramoda coffee merchandise is here to pair with your next cup of Cinnamon French Toast blend. So, get ready to sip, sip, hooray.

Kramoda's newly-debuted beans sold out quickly, and now you can pre-order the brand's bagged coffee or single-serve cups. You can also gear up for your next java break with some seriously cool Kramoda coffee merchandise, including apparel and coffee accessories.

To take your shot of espresso in style, pick up one of Kramoda's new hoodies for the coziest work from home days. As a matter of fact, you can take a selfie in your new Kramoda white tee and hat while sipping Kramoda's Tahitian Vanilla, and match it with a caption like, "Where has this coffee bean all my life?" There's even a coffee mug in the collection, so you can really espresso your endless love for the Vlog Squad.

Shopping these items will truly be a fun experience. And if your own squad is a fan of the vlogs, Zane and Heath's Kramoda coffee merchandise makes great gifts. Pick up a Kramoda tee to remind your bestie of watching the vlogs together all weekend long. Or, grab some caps for your loved ones so the whole brew can match. Anything you buy will show great taste.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This Hoodie Is Undeniably Cozy KRAMODA BLACK HOODIE $45 | Kramoda See on Kramoda The Kramoda hoodies come in both black and white, and are perfect for keeping you cozy through the holiday season and beyond. These unisex hoodies are 100% cotton and feature the company logo on the front. So, you can stay nice and toasty — inside and out — when you pair your Kramoda latte with this hoodie.

This Tee Is Such A Staple Piece KRAMODA WHITE TEE $25 | Kramoda See on Kramoda The Kramoda tees, like the hoodies, are ultra-soft and available in both black and white. They feature the logo of the coffee brand on the front, and "Kramoda" printed across the back. A tee can even be rolled up to fit right in a coffee mug for the perfect gift.

This Hat Is A Great Way To Cap Off Your Look KRAMODA HAT $22 See on Kramoda Top off your #Kramodafit with a matching hat. This black cap is great for you or anyone you need to buy a gift for. As stated on the company's website, the cap is a six panel low profile Dad hat that's unstructured with a low, comfy fit.