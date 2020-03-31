Virtual Disney Treadmill Workouts Are A Thing & You'll Be Hooked

One of the benefits of going for a run outside is being able to soak up the beautiful views. However, with the right virtual video, your treadmill can have that, too, from the comforts of your home. For someone who's wishing they were at "the happiest place on Earth," virtual Disney treadmill workouts can be a real dream come true.

Usually, when you're on the treadmill, you may switch back and forth between watching a TV show and listening to your hype-up playlist. Well, now you can set up any of these nine virtual Disney videos and your favorite Disney songs for a truly magical experience. Each video walks through a different Disney park or resort you know and love, so it'll feel like you're at your favorite place without every having to leave home.

If you've always dreamed of taking a morning jog through Epcot or Disneyland, now you can. It's as simple as setting up your computer or phone so you can focus on the screen as you start running on the treadmill. If you need to, you can adjust the playback speed on YouTube to go as fast or slow as you'd like. It really is that simple, and soon enough, your daily workouts can take you to a whole new world.

1. Magic Kingdom RunTheImpossible on YouTube Start on Main Street in Magic Kingdom, and make your way through all the lands by streaming this walkthrough video. You'll virtually jog past some of your favorite rides. The best part is you'll finish your workout with the best view of Cinderella's castle.

2. Disney's BoardWalk Resort RunTheImpossible on YouTube Disney's BoardWalk Resort is one of the best places to go for a jog at Disney World if you're staying on property. It has a gorgeous boardwalk full of stores and restaurants. This walkthrough video makes a full loop around, so you'll get to see other resorts like the Yacht Club Resort and Beach Club Resort as well.

3. Disneyland RunTheImpossible on YouTube Instead of flying to California to visit Disneyland, you can watch this video as you work out on the treadmill. This is set during Christmastime, so you'll even get to see all the festive decorations throughout the park.

4. Epcot RunTheImpossible on YouTube You can run around the world in less than 40 minutes, thanks to this treadmill video for Epcot. The finish line for your entire run will be the gorgeous Spaceship Earth — aka, Epcot ball.

5. California Adventure RunTheImpossible on YouTube There's so much to see when you run through California Adventure. You'll see Cars Land that looks just like Radiator Springs from Cars, and then you'll jog all the way around Pixar Pier.

6. Animal Kingdom RunTheImpossible on YouTube In this video of Animal Kingdom, you'll journey through all the lands like DinoLand U.S.A. and Pandora — The World of Avatar. Pandora is a must-see in person, but until you can make it out to Florida, this video will certainly do the trick.

7. Hollywood Studios RunTheImpossible on YouTube If Hollywood Studios is your favorite park, now you can visit it whenever you're going for a quick run on your treadmill. This video was uploaded before Toy Story Land and Galaxy's Edge opened, so you won't get to see those on your run. However, you'll still get to catch a glimpse of some of your favorite rides like Tower of Terror and Star Tours.

8. Disney Springs Run Disney Daily on YouTube It's not often you get to see Disney Springs at Walt Disney World without anyone around. This walkthrough video goes through the entire outdoor shopping and dining complex for you. You can either listen to the ambient sounds of Disney Springs, or turn on a Spotify playlist of all your favorite Disney songs to listen to as you run.