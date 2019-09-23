If you've ever attended any event where you were required to wear heels so you also brought a pair of back-up, more comfortable shoes to change into the second that you were able, then I'm sure you can relate to Viola Davis at the Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 22. The actress showed up to the purple carpet donning a pair of black heels, but then when it came time for her to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, she was rocking a much more comfortable footwear option. Viola Davis' Sneakers at the 2019 Emmys were the cutest pair of silver, black, and white platform sneakers and she rocked them like the queen that she is.

When Davis appeared on the Emmys' purple carpet, she was wearing a black and white one-shoulder custom dress by Alberta Ferretti. And when she posed for pictures, you could see her back peeptoe heels show through the gown. But then, as the actress approached the stage to present the nominees for the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, she had clearly switched up her footwear and changed into a pair of silver platform sneakers.

Viola Davis At The 2019 Emmys To Announce The Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And a closer look at her second pair of shoes of the night...

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Footwear News, Davis's black heels that she wore before the show started were by Stuart Weitzman, while the silver platform sneakers were by sneaker brand Hogan. But what's more is that this isn't the first time that the Suicide Squad star opted for sneakers at a major event. In fact, according to People, Davis rocked a pair of rose gold Stella McCartney brogues to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, showing that she certainly has a knack for pairing comfort with couture.

In addition to her fashionable footwear and the stunning custom-made Alberta Ferretti gown that Davis chose to wear, her look was complete with an equally-as-stunning beauty beat. The star let the curls flow for the 2019 Emmys and paired her luscious locks with a burgundy lip, thick black eyeliner, and glowing skin.

And let us not forget those three strands of pearls. Heels or sneakers, dress or pantsuit, the actress always manages to stun for any appearance.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to awarding Peter Dinklage of Game of Thrones the trophy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Viola also attended the 2019 Emmys as she was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in How to Get Away With Murder. And while she came up short to Jodie Comer for her role in Killing Eve, Davis still managed to win in the footwear department of the evening, thanks to her ability to pair comfort with couture and rock any shoe and still look amazing.

So the next time that you have a black tie event to attend but don't want to be uncomfortable all night in a pair of sky-high stilettos, look to Viola Davis for inspiration on how to style sneakers with designer, custom-made gowns.