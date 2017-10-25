Video Of Guy Floating With Balloons Across The Sky Will Make Your Wildest 'Up' Dreams Come True

For those who are afraid of heights, it might be a wise idea to turn back now. For those who cannot help but appreciate a good reference to the Disney and Pixar film Up, this one's for you. A viral video of a guy floating with balloons across the sky will bring your favorite animated flick to life... and give you a bit of anxiety in the process.

While you were making your way to your 9-to-5, Tom Morgan was busy with a different type of work — work that involves some pretty risky stunts. The British daredevil is the founder of The Adventurists, a company that makes a desk job seem like a safe (and welcomed) bet. According to the company's site, there's a method to the adventurous madness. The group's about page reads,

Getting lost and in trouble is no longer an occupational hazard of walking to the market. It is an art-form. One we strive to perfect. We live to find ways to make the world a bit more difficult. To bring chaos into our over-sanitised lives. To create adventures where you don't know what will happen tomorrow or if you'll even make it.

Without further ado, here are The Adventurists taking on the Up challenge, or as they call it: Adventure 11.

The Adventurists on YouTube

But Adventure 11 — complete with 100 floating balloons that'll make Pennywise proud — didn't quite happen overnight. Test runs and planning went into the project, which ultimately sent our Adventurist souring over 8,000 feet in South Africa. Morgan originally tried to fly in Botswana, though unsuccessfully. He did, however, manage to fly near Johannesburg for two hours.

Morgan and his partner and crime, Buddy Munro, had a lot to consider throughout the process: What if their balloons burst? What will they sit on? Is there a way to go to the bathroom? And —perhaps their most important question of all — what type of sandwiches are necessary to pack?

Have a look at the planning process that went into Adventure 11... and the flops.

The Adventurists on YouTube

"It was a fairly indescribable feeling, wafting across Africa on a cheap camping chair dangling from a load of balloons. Sort of peaceful and terrifying in equal measure," Morgan said in a press release sent to Elite Daily.

Now that the stunt had a successful run, the team looks to take it to the next level.

"We’ve done some pretty ridiculous things in the past, but this is up there with the best of them and we can’t wait to get this up and running as a full on race next year," Morgan added.

The Adventurists & Rickshaw Brandon Cox

If you thought this plan doesn't appear entirely safe, you'd be correct. The thrill-seekers, who decided to set up the Institute of Adventure Research to test their wildest and craziest ideas — are taking major risks before embarking on these challenges. These "purveyors of adventuring chaos" certainly live up to their goals.

Though the safety of each adventure is questionable, there is a reason behind these old-school stunts.

The Adventurists have raised £5 million for various charities thus far, which include organizations such as the Teenage Cancer Trust. The daredevils even work alongside one cause in particular. "We use the lovely Cool Earth as our linked charity," Matt Dickens of The Adventurists tells Elite Daily. "They're a small, but amazing bunch of people doing incredible stuff around the world."

The teams performing these challenges are asked to raise £1,000 for charity, and the first half is put toward Cool Earth, and the other going toward a charity of the team members choosing. However, since the Up-inspired feat was just a research trip, no money was raised at this time. The site reads,

Every adventure we run raises money for some fantastabulous charities. We quite like the world and adventuring in it so we reckon we should give something back for all those times the earth has got us lost and stuck.

All in all, each wacky plan goes toward something meaningful, even though the process of getting there might be a bit dangerous... to say the least.

The Adventurists & Rickshaw Brandon Cox

"I think our favorite bit [about Adventure 11] was when Tom didn't die. We like it when he doesn't die. He's been harping on about balloons for years, so I think he's living a childhood dream with this flight," Dickens also tells us.

So if you've fallen in love with Adventure 11 and need to rewatch Up as a result, take a look at The Adventurists' other challenges and learn a bit more about their cause. Thanks for recreating our favorite cartoon movie, fellas — and giving back in the process. Stay safe out there.

