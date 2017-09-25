Videos Of Pennywise From 'It' Dancing Will Make You Forget He's a Terrifying Clown

If the scary movies that generally accompany the lead-up to Halloween aren't your favorite part of the holiday, then you are not alone. I've definitely had some sleepless nights after an ad for It snuck into my nighttime ritual of YouTube-ing puppy videos -- nothing like a creepy clown to ensure your insomnia. Well, get ready to flip that killer-clown-induced frown upside-down because these videos of Pennywise from It dancing to upbeat tunes will bring the all the laughs.

If you're not caught up on the plot of the film, it is described by Rotten Tomatoes as a film where "a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries." If you've seen any previews for the film, you know that this 2017 version of Pennywise is creepy AF, and it'll have you jumping at the sight of every red balloon you see. Never fear, though, because the internet is here for you.

Leave it to Twitter to provide the perfect antidote to the scariest clown you'll see this fall. Pennywise Dancing is the Twitter account you'll want to follow when you're feeling just a little uneasy about being the only one in the house after dark. Now, I have yet to see the film, but according to TIME, the scene used in these videos is an actual scene in It where you see "Pennywise dancing a jig meant to terrify one of his intended victims." Oh, the old Lord-of-the-Dance scare tactic? Classic.

Well, the Pennywise Dancing Twitter account matches up that scene in the movie with a number of different songs, both modern hits and throwbacks, and the results are sure to bring a smile to your face (not a creepy Pennywise smile).

Taylor always knows best.

You guys, she is literally helping you to shake It off. Also, I'm almost positive if Pennywise tried to lay a finger on you, Tay would swoop right in and take over while telling him "Look What You Made Me Do."

Nothing like a throwback track to bring the laughs.

OK, so technically this song is called "Witch Doctor," but after watching that, I'd say it is (thankfully) just as effective for ridding murderous clowns from your memory.

Seriously, you won't be scared one bit watching this one.

Is it just me, or does Pennywise seem to be really into "The Hampster Dance Song?"

'90s hits just really seem to complement his moves.

Maybe this is how Barbie secretly feels when she's sick of Ken constantly telling her "let's go party."

Stephen King even got in on the fun (sorta).

Mambo #5, by Lou Bega.

(Kidding) — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 11, 2017

King responded to a tweet back in July, but dancing Pennywise is not kidding when he provides this little treat.

Naturally, Twitter had some responses to dancing Pennywise.

Millions spent on advertising, and it's a tweet that sold me. — ThatGent (@ThatG64) September 25, 2017

WHAT DID I JUST WATCH HAHAHAHAH — ѕσρнιє 🎈 (@omahagray) September 17, 2017

I think this works the most cause the lyrics could be pennywise singing about his next victims 😁 — Livvy Hime (@LivvyHime) September 22, 2017

I can't decide if singing about future victims makes Pennywise more or less creepy.

With a perfected jig and some fitting songs, Pennywise will no longer be the source of your nightmares.

This makes him seem so friendly 😂👌 — _Scavens_ (@_Scavens_) September 12, 2017

His head doesn't even move, like i dont know how people can't laugh at this😭 — nats (@itsnaataalie_) September 13, 2017

Speaking as someone who would likely throw her phone across the room if an ad for It started playing on it any time after sundown, I can actually say that these videos truly made me laugh out loud, and I didn't even feel the need to turn on every light immediately after watching them (that is real progress).

So, take a beat before adding a double shot of espresso to your PSL every morning in October to make up for sleepless nights. If you happen to catch a glimpse of Pennywise after 10 p.m., just head on over to the dancing Pennywise Twitter page, and you'll be back to counting sheep instead of creepy-clown faces in no time.

