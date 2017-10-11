Video Of Eminem Rapping About Donald Trump Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons
After its debut on Tuesday night, Oct. 10, a video of Eminem rapping about President Donald Trump is going viral and receiving widespread acclaim. The video features the 44-year-old artist dedicating a four-minute long freestyle to criticize Trump and take jabs at a laundry list of the president's most notable moments. At one point in the video, the rapper digs into Trump for his social media habits, saying,
The mention of a "Twitter storm" was a clear allusion to the feud the president engaged in with NFL players who protest during the national anthem.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the president tweeted,
Around the time that Trump began publicly criticizing the athletes, he was also receiving criticism for dedicating time to a cultural war instead of rallying sentiment for Puerto Rican who were recovering from the effects of Hurricane Maria.
Eminem channeled that criticism, and so went the rest of the freestyle: line after line featuring the multi-Grammy winner firing shots at Trump's while invoking the president's most controversial moments.
At another point in the freestyle, Eminem makes a clear effort to paint the president as a hypocrite, alluding to the fact that Trump's has criticized NFL for "disrespecting the military" despite the president himself having "I like people who weren't captured" while talking about former prisoner of war John McCain.
The video of Eminem's performance can be seen below:
The FULL verse that EVERYBODY is talking about! @eminem BODIED THIS! #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/zoS0wEwjQF— BET (@BET) October 11, 2017
Eminem had plenty of other bones to pick with the president, too. The rapper referred to Trump as a "racist grandpa" and asserted the president provided "support for klansman."
After the freestyle aired on television, the video of Eminem's rap went viral online, with hundreds of thousands of people sharing the performance, after the clip was tweeted from multiple accounts.
One of the responses to the freestyle that generated the most buzz came from free agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the pro football player who sparked the movement that prompted players around the league into kneeling during the national anthem.
Kaepernick tweeted a video of the freestyle with a simple message — "I appreciate you [Eminem]" — after the rapper dedicated a number of lines to defending the quarterback.
I appreciate you @Eminem ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/nwavBwsOkQ— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 11, 2017
Perhaps the most notable line, though, came when Eminem addressed his own fans. The rapper said,
The video of the Michigan-born rapper's freestyle first aired during Tuesday night's broadcast of the BET Hip Hop awards.