Video Of Eminem Rapping About Donald Trump Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons

After its debut on Tuesday night, Oct. 10, a video of Eminem rapping about President Donald Trump is going viral and receiving widespread acclaim. The video features the 44-year-old artist dedicating a four-minute long freestyle to criticize Trump and take jabs at a laundry list of the president's most notable moments. At one point in the video, the rapper digs into Trump for his social media habits, saying,

But this is his form of distraction, plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.

The mention of a "Twitter storm" was a clear allusion to the feud the president engaged in with NFL players who protest during the national anthem.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the president tweeted,

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!

NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.

Around the time that Trump began publicly criticizing the athletes, he was also receiving criticism for dedicating time to a cultural war instead of rallying sentiment for Puerto Rican who were recovering from the effects of Hurricane Maria.

Eminem channeled that criticism, and so went the rest of the freestyle: line after line featuring the multi-Grammy winner firing shots at Trump's while invoking the president's most controversial moments.

At another point in the freestyle, Eminem makes a clear effort to paint the president as a hypocrite, alluding to the fact that Trump's has criticized NFL for "disrespecting the military" despite the president himself having "I like people who weren't captured" while talking about former prisoner of war John McCain.

Darren Hauck/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Eminem said,

He says you're spitting in the face of vets who fought for us you bastard, unless you're a POW who's tortured, 'cause to him you're zero cause he don't like his war heroes captured.

All before sarcastically adding,

That's not disrespecting the military.

The video of Eminem's performance can be seen below:

Eminem had plenty of other bones to pick with the president, too. The rapper referred to Trump as a "racist grandpa" and asserted the president provided "support for klansman."

He said,

Same shit that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered then does it more. From his endorsement of Bannon, support for the Klansman, tiki torches in hand for the solider that's black and comes home from Iraq and is still told to go back to Africa.

After the freestyle aired on television, the video of Eminem's rap went viral online, with hundreds of thousands of people sharing the performance, after the clip was tweeted from multiple accounts.

One of the responses to the freestyle that generated the most buzz came from free agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the pro football player who sparked the movement that prompted players around the league into kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick tweeted a video of the freestyle with a simple message — "I appreciate you [Eminem]" — after the rapper dedicated a number of lines to defending the quarterback.

Perhaps the most notable line, though, came when Eminem addressed his own fans. The rapper said,

And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his, I'm drawing in the sand a line, you're either for or against, and if you can't decide who you like more and you're split on who you should stand beside, I'll do it for it for you with this. F*ck you.

The video of the Michigan-born rapper's freestyle first aired during Tuesday night's broadcast of the BET Hip Hop awards.