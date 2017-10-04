Video Of Barack Obama's Anniversary Message To Michelle Is So Cute It'll Make You Swoon
Tuesday, Oct. 3 was the Obamas' wedding anniversary, but Michelle Obama was in Philadelphia for a completely different reason. The former first lady had been on stage at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women, headlining the event's keynote luncheon alongside TV producer Shonda Rhimes. Then, to her surprise, came a special video of Barack Obama's anniversary message.
The former president began his message with this greeting:
Michelle Obama's Tuesday appearance before the crowd of about 12,000 people at the conference fell on the same day of — as former President Obama mentioned — their 25th wedding anniversary: Oct. 3.
It was on that day in 1992 that the couple was wed, around three years after they met at Chicago's Sidley & Austin law firm, where the former first lady — then known as 25-year-old Michelle Robinson — was assigned as a mentor to a 28-year-old summer associate named Barack Obama.
Within his surprise video message for his wife, former President Obama spared no words in describing what she has meant to them during all those years.
He said,
The footage of Michelle Obama's reaction to her husband's surprise can be seen in the video below:
Former Pres. Obama surprises former first lady Michelle Obama with special message on their 25th wedding anniversary https://t.co/IIBqOMHxnn pic.twitter.com/9Eo6jblqzF— ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2017
The Pennsylvania Conference for Women is a 14-year-old event which describes itself as one aimed "to promote, communicate and amplify the influence of women in the workplace and beyond."
During her appearance at this year's conference, former First Lady Obama discussed a wide range of subjects, from the difference between life inside and outside the White House, to diversity in Congress, to why she has hope for the next generation of leaders.
Obama told the crowd at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Tuesday,
Still, none of the moments from the conference seem to have stuck out more than her husband's dedication for their anniversary, which ended with this last note from the former president.
Safe to say, she really didn't mind.