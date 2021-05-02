In case anyone needed further confirmation about how fashionable Crocs are, Posh Spice herself just gave her blunt opinion on the shoes. Victoria Beckham gave her followers on Instagram a glimpse of the new Crocs Justin Bieber sent her, and she certainly didn't hold back when sharing how she really feels about the shoes. If you'd like to see how the singer brutally shaded the gift, check out Victoria Beckham's Instagram about Justin Bieber's Crocs.

It all started when Bieber sent some lilac Crocs to Beckham as a gift for her to wear. But they weren't just any ordinary Crocs — the shoes were released as part of Bieber's fashion line, the Drew House, and are decorated with cartoon animals and a branded "Drew" logo. Though Beckham isn't a stranger to making fashion statements, she decided to let her fans guess how she really felt about the new shoes with a poll on her Instagram Story asking, "Will I be wearing lilac Crocs?" It was a close call with the “no” option winning out at 57 percent and "yes" raking in 43 percent of the votes. After the vote was called, Beckham revealed that fans were right: She would not, in fact, be sporting the embellished shoes. Beckham also shaded Bieber in her response, writing, "Well that was close! I think I'd rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber."

Though the fashion icon made it clear that she won't be switching up her wardrobe with Crocs, Beckham still made sure to give a shoutout to Bieber for the thoughtful gift. According to Vanity Fair, she later added on her Instagram Story that “the Beckhams still love you, @justinbieber!"

Though Beckham's response to the shoes may have seemed harsh, it was clearly all in good fun. The Beckhams have spoken about their close friendship with Bieber in the past.

Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Even if Beckham isn't a fan of the unique shoes, it looks like the Beliebers are certainly digging them. The second Crocs x Drew House collab, which was released in March, is currently sold out on the Drew House website. If you're bummed out about the product selling out, however, there are plenty of the special Crocs popping up on resale websites. After all, there are just some fans (and famous celebs) who aren't so keen on the flashy clogs.