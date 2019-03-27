If you're a beauty devotee who follows the dos and don'ts of professionals in the industry, prepare to cringe. Yes, it's just been revealed one of your favorite stars is a beauty rule breaker — in a way that might shock you. In her latest YouTube video, fashion designer Victoria Beckham admitted that she picks off her gel manicures. I know, can you believe? Stars, they're just like us!

The mom-of-four launched a YouTube channel back in November 2018, and ever since, she has given her fans and followers a behind-the-scenes look at the business of her fashion brand, glimpses of her runway shows, beauty tutorials, TV appearances, and more. In her most recent video, she revealed that she, too, breaks one of the biggest beauty rules in the book. "I hate board meetings," Beckham shares in the last few minutes of her most recent vlog, "I literally pick all my gel manicure off during board meetings."

...so Beckham hates meetings and picks at her gel polish until it's all gone? If I didn't know any better, I'd say we're almost the same person.

Although this isn't the spiciest news to surface this week about your favorite former girl band (I'm looking at you, Mel B and Geri Halliwell), it's still pretty darn relatable. And it also makes you question whether or not Victoria Beckham's beauty brand, which is set to launch in the fall/winter of 2019, will include nail polishes, gel polishes, or nail polish strips.

Victoria Beckham on YouTube

Well, even if you take everything that VB says and does as law, there are a few things to know about picking off your nail polish. If you've ever gotten a gel manicure before, then you know that you're advised against picking off the gel polish (even if it starts to peel) because there are a number of things that could happen that can leave your nails weak. When you pick off the polish, there's a good chance that you're also picking off a few layers of your actual nail too, leaving nails thin, uneven, brittle, and even more susceptible to breaking in the future. "By peeling off a gel manicure, you are not only removing the gel, but also the top layers of these delicate cells," dermatologist Dana Stern told Allure. "This can result in white patches and textural irregularities throughout the nails."

What's more is that, if you over-pick and damage your nails while peeling off the polish, then you might have to take a break from getting gel manicures, and even regular polish. Bottom line: Just try your best to resist the urge to pick at your manicure.

If you need to know which at-home gel polishes are least likely to peel, I went ahead and rounded up the best ones below.

Essie Gel Couture Lace Is More $11.50 Essie Buy Now

If you're someone who opts for some variation of white polish during the warmer spring and summer months, then Essie's Gel Couture in "Lace Is More" is the perfect shade of sheer white with a subtle gold shimmer. Though it is a sheer polish, the coverage is amazing. And the best part? It's extremely durable, so you won't feel the urge to peel, even during the most boring board meetings.

OPI GelColor, Let Me Bayou A Drink $12.65 Walmart Buy Now

If soft, light pinks are more your jam for spring, then OPI's GelColor polish in "Let me Bayou A Drink" is a strong, durable, and unbelievably pretty gel polish that you can use for the perfect at-home mani.

Gelish Mini Soak Off Gel Polish $11.99 Sally Beauty Buy Now

If you prefer a metallic glitter that lasts up to 21 days, then Gelish's Soak Off Gel Polish will give you the sparkling, long-lasting mani that you could only dream of.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel, Head Bang $9.99 CVS Buy Now

If you prefer a nude shade, then Sally Hansen's "Head Bang" is a brownish nude that comes in their Miracle Gel formula, which is super chip-resistant.

So, even if you spent the duration of your childhood singing along to the Spice Girls' music and dressing up like your favorite posh member, that doesn't mean that you need to follow in VB's current footsteps and peel off your gel mani — no matter how boring that meeting is.