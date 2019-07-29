Cameron Boyce's loved ones are continuing to remember him on social media by sharing amazing old photos as a tribute. In recent posts on Instagram, both of Cameron's parents — Victor and Libby Boyce — shared throwback pics of the former Disney Channel star, who lived with epilepsy and died suddenly on July 6 following a seizure in his sleep. He was just 20 years old. Victor Boyce's baby photo of Cameron is one I can't stop thinking about, because the image of the proud dad looking lovingly at his smiling baby is beautiful and shows just how loved he was.

Cameron's sister Maya had previously shared pictures of her brother through the years on Instagram. Along with her photo gallery, she included a poignant note about what she learned from him, writing,

Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else's. He was perfect. He always said that if you have a voice, you have the privilege of using that voice for change, and he did not take that idea lightly. He understood his responsibility as someone so many kids would look up to. Cameron always went out of his way to be giving and kind. He did more with his 20 years of life, than most people ever could with 100 years. He was actively charitable. He traveled the world. He made creativity and art his life's mission, and he encouraged others to do the same. But what I'm holding onto, and what I encourage you to hold onto as well, is the memory of his endless optimism. He was sunlight wearing shoes. I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce. That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received.

Truly incredible words.

On July 29, Cameron's father Victor shared his own special memory of his late son, and in it, he's smiling at his baby boy as he lifts him up in the air.

There's just so much joy in that picture that my heart is breaking!

Victor also shared an image of Cameron playing the guitar.

"Cameron was a natural on guitar," he captioned the image. "He was self taught and played from the heart. He would play for hours, not because he wanted to do a big show but because he really loved music."

And on July 28, mom Libby shared a sweet shot of Cameron smiling and biting his tongue with his eyes closed and his arms thrown proudly around her.

"My sunshine," she captioned the photograph.

Such a beautiful family.

Following Cameron's death, Victor announced that they were starting a foundation called The Cameron Boyce Foundation in order "provide young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity."

"Now is the time to make a change," Victor explained on Instagram. "Donate what you can. Encourage your friends and family to do the same. Let’s keep Cameron’s legacy alive and make a positive difference in the world."

If you'd like to help continue Cameron's mission to make a positive change in the world, you can visit the The Cameron Boyce Foundation website.