Anyone who's been avidly following the drama of Kristin Cavallari's divorce with Jay Cutler is going to be in for yet another major heartbreak. On May 19, Kristin Cavallari announced her reality TV show, Very Cavallari, is ending after three seasons. Not only is this sad news for fans who loved watching her life play out on screens, but it also means the show won't reveal any additional details about how things went down in her relationship.

Cavallari revealed the news about her show in a heartfelt Instagram. "As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," she wrote in the post's caption. She also went on to thank the fans of the series for their support, and she shouted out E! Entertainment, the network the show aired on, for making it possible.

The series, which premiered on E! in 2018, ran for three seasons. Though it mostly centered on Cavallari's work running her jewelry line, Uncommon James, it also often featured moments from her personal life, including her relationship with Cutler. Considering Cavallari is the sole focus of the series, it's not like she could step away and the show could go on without her — a la Lauren Conrad during the final days of The Hills.

This announcement comes just weeks after fans learned of her divorce with Cutler.

More to come...