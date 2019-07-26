The goddess of love isn't difficult to read. What Venus wants, Venus gets. But what happens when the planet of love travels through a flamboyant fire sign like Leo? Get ready to roll out the red carpet, because aside from making a killer entrance, Venus in Leo 2019 likes to wear her big heart on her sleeve, and I wouldn't have it any other way. What you see is what you get with lady Venus, and in every sense of the word. The energy of this celestial entity goes hand-in-hand with the goddess Aphrodite in Roman mythology. Venus is completely seductive and irresistibly charming, but she's also vain, envious, and self-indulgent.

Everyone has our pros and cons, and the same thing can be said for the heavenly bodies, Venus included. The goddess of love is also a symbol of prosperity and abundance, so if you're anxiously reading your monthly horoscope in hopes of catching a break, whether it be romantically or financially, Venus is your girl. Aside from caramelizing every situation at hand, the cosmic covergirl is constantly making money moves. This is precisely why most astrology enthusiasts can't help but look forward Venusian aspects.

Now, in the case of those with personal planets in Leo, aka sun, moon, or rising, Venus' intoxicating charm will be hard to resist during this time. But don't get too ahead of yourselves just yet, as Leo's fixed fire can be quite difficult to tame, especially when Venus is involved.

However, once you know how to work with Venus in Leo's flamboyant energy, there's no doubt you'll be the life of the party.

Venus In Leo: July 27 - Aug. 21, 2019

Ruled by the ever-glowing sun, Leo thrives in the spotlight and in lively atmospheres. This fixed fire sign thinks with its heart before anything else, and its childlike nature is both passionate and pure. So what happens when you combine Venus' desires and Leo's theatrics? If your guess is "a whole lot of drama," you're absolutely right.

In expressive Leo, Venus' love language is childlike, cinematic, playful, and extravagant. The phrase "over the top" is a perfect description of Venus in Leo. Here, Venus is all about the PDA — the more dramatic, the better! Venus governs the way you express yourself in the love department, so anything related to affection, compliments, flirting, seduction, and gifts will be under the influence of theatrical Leo. Lavish flower bouquets, gaudy jewelry, and rose-petal trails are some of Venus in Leo's favorite things.

On the dark side, however, if you're not mindful of your excessive splurging, all of this extravagance could easily drain your pockets... and fast. Venus in Leo desires nothing more than to love and be loved in return. So aside from expecting to be worshiped like royalty within your romantic relationships, this over-the-top behavior will also be reflected in your spending habits, values, and desires. The truth is, if you have the means to spoil your loved ones, no one is stopping you. Because Venus in Leo is also all about affection and generosity, it's important to be realistic with ourselves about your limitations.

Venus in Leo can also be a bit prideful, so make sure to be mindful of your expectations during this time. It's OK to have fun, but don't get too wrapped up on being center of attention and winning everybody's hearts. Instead of waiting for someone to spoil you, spoil yourself and take a day off from your usual grind. This is an excellent time to revitalize your relationships, and of course, showcase your dazzling affections. Let your heart speak for itself.