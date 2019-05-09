Valfre's New Zodiac Canvas Collection Is The Perfect Fit For Your Mood & Your Space
If you're anything like me, the thought of adorning your entire life with all things colorful and cosmic is beyond inspiring. Personal aesthetics are everything, and your living space is your sanctuary, so why not give it a little love? The good news? Valfré's Zodiac Canvas collection just dropped, and it's going to make your space even more zen-like. (And after you have a look, you'll probably consider purchasing a canvas for your sun, moon, and rising sign.) If there's one thing I love most about astrology, it's the constant reminder of how unique we all are, even when we share the same sign with one another. Being able to relate to your astrology chart is an incredibly validating experience, so why not show it off at every turn?
Valfré, aside from being aesthetically dreamy and totally Instagram-friendly, is a Los Angeles-based women’s brand that has quickly become a global source for the creative and wild at heart. This, of course, wasn't always the case for Mexican artist and Valfré founder Ilse Valfré. The Latina entrepreneur started off as a kindergarten teacher with a dream that eventually turned it into a multimillion-dollar brand. Talk about inspiration.
The all-new zodiac canvases feature the same artworks from Valfré's zodiac t-shirt line, BTW, which I personally can't get enough of. I've always been proud of my zodiac sign, and once you get a glimpse of these designs, you'll stop at nothing to wear yours with pride, too.
The zodiac designs go hand-in-hand with Valfré's signature look: sassy doll characters with dreamy eyes, cosmic freckles, and killer lashes. These dolls were reimagined through the zodiac wheel, and each zodiac sign features something that relates to their celestial archetype. For instance, Pisces is a water sign, and the Pisces doll is a mermaid wearing a headband with two fish.
You have the option of purchasing a black or white frame, unless you plan on buying your frame separately, in which case you can choose the no-frame option. The canvases are each printed via bright white, fine poly-cotton blend matte, meant to accentuate the colors of the zodiac design.
Pricing begins at $100 for a 12x12-inch canvas without a frame, and increases from there, with prices maxing out at $400 for a 36x36-inch canvas with a white or black frame.
I mean, how could you say no?:
Aries: The Ram
Aries Canvas Print
$100
Valfré
Taurus: The Bull
Taurus Canvas Print
$100
Valfré
Gemini: The Twins
Gemini Canvas Print
$100
Valfré
Cancer: The Crab
Cancer Canvas Print
$100
Valfré
Leo: The Lion
Leo Canvas Print
$100
Valfré
Virgo: The Virgin
Virgo Canvas Print
$100
Valfré
Libra: The Scales
Libra Canvas Print
$100
Valfré
Scorpio: The Scorpion
Scorpio Canvas Print
$100
Valfré
Sagittarius: The Archer
Sagittarius Canvas Print
$100
Valfré
Capricorn: The Goat
Capricorn Canvas Print
$100
Valfré
Aquarius: The Water Bearer
Aquarius Canvas Print
$100
Valfré
Pisces: The Fish
Pisces Canvas Print
$100
Valfré
What I love most about these celestial gems is that you don't have to be an astrology lover to appreciate the color and artistic detail. Valfré's entire apparel has a signature essence and a psychedelic edge you won't be able resist.