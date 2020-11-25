Well, I'm about to own five new pairs of jeans, three new sweaters, a cute new pair of sneakers, and probably something ultra cozy, because Urban Outfitters' Black Friday 2020 sale is here to ruin my bank account! In all seriousness, for Black Friday, Urban Outfitters is hosting a site-wide promotion that's low-key better than most of its other sales. The entire store, both IRL and online, is buy one, get one 50% off for Black Friday — and everything is mix-and-matchable. That means you just pay for the most expensive item and take half off the less expensive item.

Want cozy slippers? You got 'em. Need a cozy sweater you can hide all your problems in? Bingo. What about some sneakers you can say you'll exercise in but skip the exercising part? Got those, too. With anything on the site, your BOGO 50% off discount will be taken at checkout — no code necessary. Of course, there are some exclusions that aren't eligible for discounts, namely some big-ticket brands like Birkenstocks, UGG, or some Nike products. Otherwise, though, the UO world is your oyster. While you're busy curating an all-new wardrobe for yourself, don't forget to maybe, IDK, pick up something nice for your loved ones: Might I suggest a Slip Silk Eye Mask or what looks like the coziest throw blanket ever?

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, shopping online this Black Friday is your safest bet in prioritizing your own safety, as well as that of other shoppers and store associates. (Just be aware that you may have to wait a bit for your items to come.) If you do shop in store, you'll want to adhere to the CDC's most recent guidelines on running essential errands, as well as taking some necessary precautions: Keep a safe distance from others at all times in stores, wear your face mask over your nose and mouth the entire time, use hand sanitizer liberally, and follow all posted health and safety protocols in the store.

Read on below for the can't-miss items you'll want to add to your cart ASAP:

