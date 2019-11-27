Are you really a 20-something if you don't instinctively walk into every single Urban Outfitters store you see? And can you even help it? It seems like every week, Urban Outfitters restocks its entire store with brand-new items I haven't seen before and, thus, have to investigate. Whether you're looking the latest trendy coats, some loungewear staples, or the shoes all the cool kids are wearing, you'll end up spending money on something at Urban Outfitters. (Don't even get me started on the always-overflowing sale section.) And now, Urban Outfitters' Black Friday 2019 sale just made the already-tempting urge to spend at the retailer a whole lot more irresistible.

Urban Outfitters' Black Friday sale is giving shoppers a buy one, get one 50% off deal on every single item online or in stores, as well as free shipping for orders over $50. You can mix and match this deal across all of Urban Outfitters' departments as well — including home, lifestyle, and beauty. The sale is happening right now, but it's unclear just how long it'll go on. The Urban Outfitters' website only says "limited time only," so it's probably in your best interest to take advantage of the sale sooner rather than later — before it ends or before supplies run out.

I know how you must be feeling, though. Thanksgiving hasn't even happened yet, and sales are already hitting you left and right. Rest easy, because I've rounded up the best items to cop from Urban Outfitters during its Black Friday sale to save you the trouble.

The UO Lenka Roll-Neck Sweater ($59, Urban Outfitters) is an adorable cropped pick that comes in white and grey and pairs exceedingly well with the product that follows it:

Do these UO Cara High-Waisted Pants ($39, Urban Outfitters) remind anyone else of Emma Chamberlain? Either way, they're cute, comfy, and will make you look like the ~ultimate~ ~cool~ ~teen~.

This UO Cassandra Velvet Mini Dress ($69, Urban Outfitters) just transported right back to my closet in the '90s, and I am not mad at it.

If you've been waiting to buy some trendy Nike Air Force 1s ($100, Urban Outfitters) that literally every influencer owns, now's your shot:

Is this not the sickest denim jacket you've seen? The BDG Denim Sherpa Trucker Jacket ($119, Urban Outfitters) will undoubtedly keep you feeling warm and looking cool all winter long:

The Levi's 501 Skinny Jean ($98, Urban Outfitters) is the perfect combination of ultimately trendy (hello, cute fringe hem) and a quality wardrobe staple to last you season after season:

