Itching to do a little post-holiday shopping? Urban Outfitters' holiday sale has you covered, with a 30% discount on already-marked-down sale items happening right now. No, this is not a drill! The sale includes deals on trendy pieces like cool corduroys, cozy sweaters, and statement boots, so don't even think about scrolling through if you aren't planning on placing an order. The additional discount will be taken at checkout, so there's no code necessary to shop — just head on over to the UO website and Treat. Your. Self!

The best part about shopping at Urban Outfitters is how curated and on-trend the selection is. Every single piece is just begging to be Instagrammed, and while certain stores' sale sections feature the last of the picked-over pieces, Urban's is always full of clothes you actually want to buy. Getting them for an extra 30% off? Now THAT'S a holiday miracle. The brand has yet to announce when the big post-holiday sale will end, so if you want the savings, I'd suggest shopping the site now.

The first piece to catch my eye is the gorgeous UO Libby Pointelle Crew Neck Sweater ($40, originally $69, Urban Outfitters), which I'll be copping in all three colorways:

Available in Cream, Blue, and Lavender, this beautiful sweater pairs perfectly with a bias-cut satin skirt — or a cute pair of cords.

Speaking of, the BDG Color Corduroy Mom Pant ($30, originally $59, Urban Outfitters) is included in the sale, too:

If you already own a selection of neutral cords, this beautiful blue will add a fun pop of color to your collection.

I'm always on the hunt for great shoes on sale, and the UO Alana Snakeskin Boot ($50, originally $79, Urban Outfitters) are exactly my style:

These are NOT the kind of boots your friends assume you bought on sale. The brown faux snakeskin looks so luxe, and the chunky block heel is great for everyday wear.

Last but not least, you can snag five scrunchies for less than a dollar each, thanks to the Days Of The Week Assorted Scrunchie Set ($5, originally $12, Urban Outfitters):

A reminder that the prices above don't include the additional 30% off savings happening right now, meaning you can snag them and more for even cheaper. What are you waiting for? Hit up the Urban Outfitters site ASAP.