In my opinion, very few things can surpass a full day spent at a theme park. Sadly, though, I don't get the opportunity to go on a regular basis. Between the cost of transportation and park tickets, a theme park trip usually tends to be wicked expensive. And that's precisely why I'm planning to enter Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter Sweepstakes — the grand prize includes free park tickets, transportation, and more.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, Universal Orlando Resort launched a brand new social media sweepstakes, which will ultimately reward two lucky winners and three of their friends with a free trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. According to the press release, Universal Studios will cover the winner's accommodations at a hotel, early park admission an hour before opening, express passes, air travel, and ground transportation to the airport. And luckily, entering is super easy.

If you're interested in entering Universal Studios' Wizarding World sweepstakes, all you have to do is express your undying love for Harry Potter, according to the Official Rules. Post a photo to your public Twitter or Instagram page showing off of what you would wear on a trip to the Wizarding World. Whether it's your class robes, a handmade tee, or a Dobby costume is entirely up to you.

In your post, don't forget to include the hashtags #WizardingWorldOrlando and #Sweepstakes, according to the Official Rules, and be sure to follow Universal Orlando on Instagram and Twitte r. As long as you're 18 years or older and enter prior to Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET, you'll be all set. Also, keep in mind that you have a maximum of two entries per social media platform, so no cheating.

The two lucky wizarding winners will be chosen at random, according to the Official Rules, and their names will officially be announced on Universal Orlando's social media pages after the sweepstakes is officially over. The winner's travel dates must be approved by Universal Orlando, and they must be before Aug. 28, 2020. Travel dates also must be booked at least 60 days prior to departing, so pack your bags and get pumped.

You'll have a ton to do once you get to Universal Studios' Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Chug a pint of authentic iced or hot butterbeer (it tastes just like a butterscotch latte from Starbucks!) or test out the park's latest and greatest roller coaster: Hagrid's Magical Motorbike Adventure. Regardless of what you decide to do upon arrival, I can basically guarantee you won't be bored when you get there — it truly is a magical place.

Whether you decide to post a photo of yourself wearing your favorite Gryffindor T-shirt or if you'd rather show off that adorable Hedwig costume you made for Halloween last year, I'm sure your Wizarding World Sweepstakes entry will be absolutely amazing. Oh, and if you end up winning, please take me with you. Remember — the prize includes tickets for three friends!