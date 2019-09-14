When it comes to traveling, you always make room in your budget. You may cancel your cable, sell the clothes you don't wear anymore, and even collect coins and spare bills in a mason jar. Then, when it comes time to book a hotel and a couple of plane tickets for you and your bestie's latest trip, you scour the Internet for discount codes. It's definitely a process that leaves you and your wallet feeling a bit exhausted. That's why I want to give you the 411 on United Airlines' end-of-year discounts 2019.

They're pretty fly if I do say so myself, because they make trip planning an exciting thing to do. These deals take away the worried thoughts running through your mind like, "Is it OK that I'm spending this much?" Instead, they put seeing the world and all the beautiful places in it at the top of your priority list, and not at the bottom where dustballs roam free.

I don't know about you, but that's a huge relief for me because I honestly love planning a trip. Finding the perfect hotel, excursions, and most Instagram-worthy restaurants to eat at is like a game to me. But I always wish that flights, train rides, and simply getting from Point A to Point B were cheaper.

Now, I know you're probably looking for some more information on United Airlines' new discount promotion and what it entails, because your bucket list is growing as we speak. I have the inside scoop and it's going to give you and your wallet all the heart eyes. Here's what you need to know.

United Airlines is holding a promotion from now until Dec. 31, 2019 for young adults who want to pack a carry-on bag, catch a flight, and follow their wanderlust to a cool destination. According to the press release, the promotion is for MileagePlus members who are 18 to 22 years old, and allows them to receive up to 10% off their flights booked within this time period if they use the United Airlines mobile app.

To qualify, you must meet these requirements, as well as a few others. You must have your date of birth on your MileagePlus member profile so the airline can confirm you're within the age range. In addition, you must be traveling to somewhere within the United States, Canada, or Mexico or one of the additional select international destinations that's eligible for the discount.

That sounds pretty simple, right? I think so, especially because the deal gives you access to so many other perks and it's valid for plane tickets in the United Economy and Basic Economy sections. It includes the seats you can you select before departure. (Let's be real: That's a blessing in itself. See you never, middle seats.)

As for the other perks you can expect on a United Airlines flight this fall, the airline is currently offering specialty routes in select cities and areas for college football games. So if you want to eat chicken tenders in a big stadium and cheer on your favorite team, it's now a whole lot easier — and cheaper — to do so. These flights are also part of the 10% off deal, assuming you book them within the app.

And if that wasn't already enough, you can find comfort in the fact that there are three different complimentary snacks on every domestic flight for you to choose from, and access to free DIRECTV on 211 aircrafts, so you're never bored while you're in the air. Last but not least, the points, or "miles," you earn from the trip you book with this promotion will never expire.

Simply download the United Airlines app, pick a destination, and go. The world awaits, and this time around your wallet will be cheering you on while you hit the confirmation button and get ready for the experience of a lifetime.