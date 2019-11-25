Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially upon shoppers everywhere, and while it's a good time to buy, well, just about anything you've been wanting, it’s an especially good time to stock up on quality wardrobe essentials like a cotton white tee, a cashmere sweater, and a well-fitted pair of trousers, among other things. And if you're in the mood for premium basics, the details on Uniqlo’s 2019 Black Friday sale are too good to pass up.

In 2018, the store provided its clientele with 24 hour-long sales in the days leading up to Black Friday. The discounts lasted through the weekend after the big day, up until midnight on Cyber Monday. Uniqlo even added a free a gift box for every online purchase of $99 or more. This year, the brand, once again, has sales leading up to Black Friday. On the website, Uniqlo currently lists several Black Friday preview deals, like $20 off certain puffer coats, several pairs of jeans for under $30, lots of leggings for under $10, and flannels and pajamas for under $20. And these are just the preview deals, which last until Thursday, Nov. 28. Come Black Friday, the brand will undoubtedly mark down even more items, which you'll be able to see on their website.

If classic, quality, and durable essentials are what you’re looking for this holiday season, then search no more, and consider adding these items to your shopping cart.

This down coat is lightweight and hits mid-thigh to keep your entire upper half (and then some) warm and toasty. The material is also water repellant, so sun, rain, or shine, this coat will see you through the season.

The unofficial rule of 2019 and the years to come is that you cannot have too many pairs of black leggings. And with this pair, which boasts a super cute front slit, ringing in at under $10, you might as well add five pairs to your cart.

A careful balance between stretchy and structured, these skinny jeans hit just above the ankle and will work themselves seamlessly into your wardrobe just like a quality pair of jeans should.

Uniqlo's flannels are unmatched — seriously. Coming in a variety of pleasing color combos and made of the softest fabric I think I've ever felt, these flannels are the ones you'll instantly add to any casual outfit.

Aren't all the best pajamas the ones you get during the holiday season? If that's true for you, don't hesitate to add Uniqlo's flannel PJs to your cart. They're soft. They're cozy. They're so addictive, you might just wear them out like no one's watching.