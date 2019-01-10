Before I became a beauty editor, I wasn't very nice to my skin. I used one face wash and one moisturizer every day — usually the cheapest ones I could find — and that was my entire skincare routine. It's not because I didn't want to feed my skin the best ingredients and spoil myself with a routine packed with serums, masks, and oils, I just couldn't afford it. (This stuff can be expensive!) If you're looking to beef up your beauty regime on the cheap, however, the Ulta Beauty Love Your Skin Event 2019 is just the time to do it. You'll have the chance to snag some seriously luxe items and essential skin savers at up to 50 percent off.

Here are the details: The sale started Jan. 6, and goes on until Jan. 26. That's 20 days, or almost three whole weeks of wallet-friendly deals you don't want to miss. There's a catch, though: Every day brings a different set of sales, so you have to keep an eye out on Ulta's Love Your Skin Event landing page to find just what you're looking for. If you have something specific on your wish list, you only have one day to snag it at sale price. And if you don't know where to start, here are some skincare staples you need to add to your routine STAT — and some product suggestions your wallet will love.

Exfoliator

If you don't have an exfoliator in your skincare regime, now's the perfect time to hop on it, so you can remove any dead skin on your face. This will make it so much easier for things like moisturizer and serums to penetrate your skin and work more effectively. Here are some stellar deals on exfoliators:

Buy On Monday, Jan. 14: Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment (Sale Price $42.50 | Regular Price $85)

Buy On Tuesday, Jan. 15: Clinique Scrubs 50 percent off (Sale Price $10.50 to 11.25 | Regular Price $21 to 22.50

Buy On Sunday, Jan. 20: Dermadoctor Kakadu C Intensive Vitamin C Peel Pad with Ferulic Acid & Vitamin E (Sale Price $39 | Regular Price $78)

Face Masks

Day-to-day cleansing and moisturizing is so important, but a weekly treatment is just as crucial. Incorporate things like deep-cleaning charcoal masks and hydrating sheet masks into your routine to keep your skin glowing.

Buy On Sunday, January 13: Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores (Sale Price $14 | Regular Price $28)

Buy On Wednesday, January 16: Memebox Kitten Masks (Sale Price $11.50 | Regular Price $23)

Eye Cream

The thin skin around your eyes is very sensitive, meaning it could always use a little extra love when it comes to moisturizing. Invest in an eye cream of your choice (some have different uses!) and gently pat it on with your ring finger.

Buy On Friday, January 11: Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye (Sale Price $19 | Regular Price $38)

Benefit Cosmetics It's Potent Eye Cream (Sale Price $17 | Regular Price $34)

Buy On Monday, January 14: Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream (Sale Price $9 | Regular Price $18)

Serum

Serums can be even more hydrating than moisturizers, and because of their usual thin, water-like consistency, they penetrate deeper into the skin. If you're looking for intense moisture, this is where you get it.

Buy On Monday, January 14: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines Serum (Sale Price $29 | Regular Price $58)

Tuesday, January 22: No 7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum (Sale Price $17 | Regular Price $33.99)

Facial Oil

I know facial oils can be intimidating — I have oily skin, too! I get it! — but they're actually so good for you, as a few drops of facial oil every day can actually prevent your skin from overproducing natural oils. Trust me, it works.

Buy On Friday, January 18: Botanics Organic Facial Oil (Sale Price $9 | Regular Price $17.99)

Buy On Saturday, January 19: Julep Boost Your Radiance Reparative Rosehip Seed Facial Oil (Sale Price $18 | Regular Price $36)

Buy On Friday, January 25: Tarte Travel Size Maracuja Oil (Sale Price $9 | Regular Price $18)

Face Mist

Throughout the day, your skin loses moisture (thanks, air conditioning, heaters, and makeup) and becomes dry. A face mist on hand keeps you hydrated all day long.

Buy On Thursday, January 24: PÜR Miracle Mist Hydrating Spray (Sale Price $9 | Regular Price $18)

If these sales already have you hyped and you want to get in on the almost three weeks of savings, see here for every single day of savings you can jump on.