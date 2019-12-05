Oh, you saved a lot of money during the Black Friday sales? Well I've got news for you: Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz 2019 sale has arrived, so take those savings and use them to splurge. Loyal shoppers know Ulta announces a new sale every five minutes, but this is definitely one worth shopping, as you can get your beauty faves for up to 50% off. The half-off deals are happening right now both online and in stores, and they change every single day, so text your friends and let them know they're all getting beauty gifts for Christmas.

From now until Dec. 25, Ulta will drop a week's worth of daily deals every single Sunday, and if the discounts offered from Dec. 1 through 7 are any indication, it's safe to say they'll all be incredible. You can peep this week's full list of savings on the Holiday Beauty Blitz page of the Ulta website, but because I figured you'd be tempted to shop, I took the liberty of highlighting the best of the best below. You're so welcome! If you're looking to buy me a gift, my Shape Tape shade is Light Sand.

Today's deal features a discount on the Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape ($19, originally $27, Ulta), which hardly EVER goes on sale:

After the Shape Tape deal ends, another begins. On Thursday, Dec. 5, shoppers can get It Cosmetics eye palettes for 40%.

My personal fave is the Superhero By Night Eyeshadow Palette ($16, originally $26, Ulta):

Just one day later, on Friday, Dec 6, the It Cosmetics for Ulta brushes will be 40% off, too.

Finally, the week will round out with a deal on Saturday, Dec. 7, when all BareMinerals foundations will be $20. That includes liquid, powder, and stick formulas, so take your pick or snag them all.

Here's hoping the Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation Stick ($32, Ulta) will be my new favorite:

Not too shabby, Ulta! If you see something you like, don't desitate to buy, but if you're not totally sold, check back on Sunday for a new crop of deals. Happy Holiday Beauty Blitz, y'all!