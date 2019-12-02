Instead of having a million tabs open on your computer this Cyber Monday in an attempt to snag all of the best beauty deals, Ulta's Cyber Monday 2019 sale is your one-stop shop. From Monday, Dec. 2 until Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 2 a.m. CT, select products from cult-favorite brands are discounted by up to 50%, not to mention, the retailer is offering free shipping on purchases of $35 or more. And that's not all. The beauty giant also has over 100 free gifts you can choose from when you make a qualifying purchase at various price points.

Unlike other Ulta sales (like the Gorgeous Hair Event or the Love Your Skin Event), the Cyber Monday sale isn't exclusive to just one beauty category. Instead, visitors to Ulta's website can get discounts on everything from makeup, to fragrances, skincare, hair products, and hair tools. This year, you can take advantage of deals like 50% off Kylie Cosmetics eyeshadow palettes; 40% off Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kits; 30% off all Boscia products; and 50% off all Hot Tools curling irons, wands, and flat irons. Those deals are just the tip of the iceberg.

Before you go wild on an "add to cart" spree, check out the below products for a closer look at some deals that you need to know about.

Two (amazing) eyeliners for just $12? Sign me up. Tarte's Double Take Eyeliner is 50% off during the sale and features Tarte's Amazonian clay-infused gel pencil on one side and its slick liquid eyeliner on the other. The pencil side of the eyeliner can be used on your inner rim to define the shape of your eye, while the liquid eyeliner's semi-matte finish is perfect for a dramatic cat-eye. Both ends are waterproof and boast Tarte's 12-hour staying power for a look that lasts all day.

Hold on to your Santa hats, because Morphe palettes are two for $20 during the sale. The palettes are originally priced at $19 a piece, so you're getting two for the price of one. Considering all of the Morphe palettes included in the sale feature 25 different shadows, you're basically paying 40 cents a pan.

Does your skin need a boost of radiance now that the weather is cold and dry? Consider Mad Hippie's Vitamin C Serum. The serum features a blend of antioxidants like hyaluronic acid, konjac root, and ferulic acid to brighten, tighten, and smooth the skin. The serum, along with the rest of the Mad Hippie brand, is 40% off on Cyber Monday.

What better time than a season packed with parties to stock up on hair spray? Matrix's Biolage Styling Complete Control Hairspray, which is 50% off for Cyber Monday, is an anti-frizz hairspray that delivers soft- to medium-hold control and leaves hair voluminous, polished, flexible, and soft to the touch. And what's almost better than the hairspray's price is its scent. The product smells of fresh green leaves and lemon zest and includes notes of peaches, apples, and pineapples.

Considering ghd hair tools aren't exactly cheap, Ulta's Cyber Monday sale is a great time to cop one, especially if you're in need of a new high-quality flat iron. The brand's Classic 1-inch Styling Iron features floating ceramic plates that glide through hair without snagging, and it heats up to 365 degrees to give you sleek, smooth, and ultra-straight hair.