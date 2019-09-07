Everyone loves Saturdays for a myriad of reasons, but Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty September 7 deals makes this one extra special. Today only, you'll be able to score 50% off of Anastasia Beverly Hills' cult-favorite Brow Definer, meaning the arches of your dreams are just a few clicks away. That's not the only deal on the plate, though. Three other products and a facial service (!!!) have also been discounted as part of today's beauty bonanza, so you'll definitely to peruse them all and see which ones strike your fancy. Best day of the week? Hands down.

A twice-a-year event, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is a sale that lasts for three weeks and offers discounts on a handful of new products every single day. You can score 50% off of makeup, beauty tools, skincare, and even false eyelashes, but if you see an item you like on sale you need to hurry up and snag it before the deal expires at midnight. (Think of them as Cinderella sales offerings that return to their regular pricing once the clock strikes 12.) Brands with the likes of Dermalogica, Smashbox, Too Faced, Mario Badescu, and more are all included, so don't sleep on this rare blowout!

First up fro today's offerings is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer, which typically retails for $23 but is on sale for $11.50. Available in 10 shades, the retractable pencil boasts a triangular tip that can be used in three different ways to both outline and fill brows. Feeling like your arches have been a little lackluster as of late? Add this to your cart now.

Next up is Dermalogica's Skin Smoothing Cream, which is marked down from $69 to $34.50. That's a huge savings, so if you're in need of a product that will seriously hydrate and condition skin, this is a deal you should get in on. The cream boasts Active HydraMesh Technology that infuses skin with 48 hours of continuous moisture while protecting against environmental stress. Formulated with a Hyaluronic Acid Complex containing Mallow, Cucumber and Arnica, as well as naturally-antioxidant Grape Seed Extract, vitamin C and vitamin E, it's truly a super product.

Cover FX is also involved in today's sale, but instead of one of their products being discounted, there's four. The brand's Water Cloud Primer + Pollution & Blue Light Defense, Dewy Skin Primer + Hydrating, Mattifying Primer + Anti-Acne Treatment, and Gripping Primer + Firming are all available to shop for $19 from $38, so no matter what kind of makeup base you need one will strike your fancy.

The final product on today's list is Juice Beauty's Green Apple Age Defy Moisturizer, usually $50, which you can score for $25. Doesn't the product's name alone make you want to buy it? Formulated with a brightening complex of certified organic juices along with alpha lipoic acid, CoQ10, Vitamin C, peptides and DMAE, it will help reduce hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone and texture.

One last deal remains, but this one isn't a discount on a product. if you buy any Dermalogica purchase (the brand boasts 88 products on Ulta's website) you'll score $10 off a Dermalogica facial at The Skinbar at Ulta Beauty. A piece of advice? Never say no to a discounted facial.