Ulta is rounding out their September 2019 21 Days Of Beauty Sale with an absolute bang. Considering Saturday, Sept. 21 is the last day of the bi-annual sale, the beauty giant decided to close it out by giving their customers a major grand finale on the second to last day. Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sept. 20 deals include a whopping 50% off MAC's Scented Prep + Prime Fix+ Setting Sprays and 50% off IT Cosmetics' Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer, in addition to other deals.

Now, if you've been following Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty sale, then you likely know that the deal on MAC's setting sprays is a surprise that wasn't announced beforehand. Unlike the rest of the deals that Ulta outlined on the sale's schedule, the discounts on the scented setting spray was announced on the morning of Friday, Sept. 20.

What's more is that this surprise sale on the best-selling item is only available online. So if you're in the market for a spray that primes, preps, sets, and fixes then hurry over to Ulta.com now and add one (or more) of those bad boys to your cart ASAP.

In addition to Ulta offering 50% off MAC's setting spray and IT Cosmetics' concealer, there's quite a few other beauty deals and steals that are left in the final two days of the sale. So read on for all of the details.

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+

MAC's Prep + Prime Fix+ Spray is available in scents like "Cucumber" "Romantic Rose," "Calming Lavender," "Creamy Coconut," and "Original Soothing Herbal." What's more is in addition to being a miracle elixir for a beat face and coming in soothing scents, it's on sale at Ulta for just $14.

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

As if copping IT Cosmetics' Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer because it is long-wearing, waterproof, full-coverage, and available in 48 different shades isn't enough, the concealer is now on sale for just $13.

IT Brushes For Ulta

Another 50% off sale that is going on at Ulta right now? All of the IT Makeup Brushes for Ulta. This deal means that the brushes are ranging in price from $8 to $17.

beautyblender Blendercleanser Solid

Whether you use a beautyblender or a makeup brush, you can use this Blendercleanser to easily and effectively remove makeup buildup from your tools. You simply bounce the tool against the pad which draws the soap to the surface and cleanse the makeup out of the blender or brush. What's more is that this easy to use cleaner is on sale at Ulta right now for just $8.

Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

Give your post-summer skin the surge of moisture it needs — and at a discount. With Clinique's Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, your face will remain hydrated for three days after application and you can cop it right now for just $11.

Dermadoctor KP Duty Dermatologist Formulated Body Scrub with Chemical + Physical Exfoliation

DERMAdoctor's Body Scrub is another online only deal and is on sal for just $25. The body scrub is a chemical and physical exfoliation, because yes, you should be exfoliating your body as well as your face.

Whether you've shopped every day of Ulta's September 2019 21 Days Of Beauty Sale, or you're catching the deals at the tail end, they still have some amazing discounts that you can take advantage of before it's over. So hurry over to Ulta.com right now and start filling your cart with discounted goodies.