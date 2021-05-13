Every day until May 29, you can find your favorite hair care products 50% off during Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event. That means brands like DevaCurl, T3, Living Proof, and so many more will all have items you can score for practically a steal. This sale is both online and in store, but it only happens once a year, so you don't want to miss out.

Ulta fans know that the retailer has a few sale events throughout the year, each of epic proportions, but this is its only major discounts for hair care. Every day of the sale, three to four different brands will have a selection of products on sale for 24 hours only, so there's always something new to tantalize your wallet. You can even use the Ultamate Rewards program to get points for all of your purchases.

However, you may not want to scroll through the entire calendar to figure out when and what to shop. To lighten your load, you can scroll below to find all the best deals happening at Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event. Don't forget to set up reminders to ensure you get all the products you want.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

On May 14, you can get the salon-level CHI Hairstyling Iron ($60, Ulta Beauty). The titanium plates allow both a single-pass straightening and a super silky glide to give your hair the best treatment possible.

Your hair could always use a little extra TLC, which is where Joice Intense Hydrator ($12, Ulta Beauty) comes in. It works wonders, especially if you have dry hair, as it promises to double hair strength, soften the feel, and boost the shine of your hair. Shop Joice on May 15 to make the most of the discount.

A post-shower hair condition is key to keeping your hair from tangling and to minimize breakage. Silicone- and parabens-free, Living Proof's Restore Spray ($15, Ulta Beauty) will doubly hydrate your hair with just the things it likes. Not to mention, it has UV protection to keep your hair from getting damaged by the sun. It joins the sale on May 16, so don't miss it.

Apple cider vinegar is renowned for its many benefits but not least of all, for what it can do to your hair. Rather than strip your hair of necessary oils, the vitamin-rich ingredient helps control frizz and increase shine. So, you should definitely add dpHue's Hair Rinse ($18, Ulta Beauty) to your cart on May 18.

For all curly haired people, Ouidad's curly products like its Gentle Shampoo ($10, Ulta Beauty) go on sale May 19. The brand is a cult-favorite for getting all the bounce and none of the frizz in your hair texture.

If you want to try something entirely new with your hair, you can grab one of Lime Crime's Hair Color Dilutes ($8, Ulta Beauty) on May 20 for 50% off. You can apply these colors to your hair alone or add them to another semi-permanent dye to get a totally unique color.

Mousse is great for having all-day volume, but it often leaves your hair feeling crunchy and immobile. That doesn't have to be your life with Bumble and Bumble's Mousse ($16, Ulta Beauty). Instead, this product promises to moisturize your hair and leave behind a soft, fluffy feel. Check it out on May 23.

A bunch of clip on barrels from T3's Convertible Collection will go on sale on May 24. While you'll have your pick of hairdos you can create, the 1" Barrel ($48, Ulta Beauty) is ideal for creating defined and tight curls in one pass.

DevaCurl's Milk Conditioner ($12, Ulta Beauty) and a slew of the brand's other iconic products will be discounted on May 25. After being founded in 1994, DevaCurl has been a household name due to its amazing, curly hair products. There's no better time to stock up on your favorite products than during a sale.

I've never used a product that makes my hair as silky and shiny as It's a 10's Miracle Hair Mask ($16, Ulta Beauty), and I'm not the only one. This product has more than 300 five-star reviews raving about its results. Definitely don't forget to shop this mask on May 29.