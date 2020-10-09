Ulta Beauty is the store that keeps on giving. It seems like every month or so, the beauty chain is offering another massive sale on a slew of cult-favorite skin, makeup, and hair care products — and this October is no different. Running now through Oct. 24, Ulta Beauty's 2020 Gorgeous Hair Event means you can get your favorite hair tools, styling, and care products for 50% off on Ulta's website.

You may or may not know how this rodeo goes, but to recap, Ulta Beauty offers different deals every day, so you can fill your calendar with a bunch of steals. Whether you're looking to try out a new hair color, give your hair some TLC, or just explore some new products, there are a tone of ways to indulge in Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event. After all, it only happens twice a year.

If you don't feel like meticulously going through every single day's deals, don't sweat it. From Ouidad to Manic Panic to fancy hair tools like Hot Tools Multi-Styler Heated Brush ($50, Ulta Beauty), I've gathered up some of the best sales below. Each item is only discounted for a day, so you definitely won't want to miss your favorite items when it's their turn. Without any further ado, read on for the must-have deals of Ulta Beauty's 2020 Gorgeous Hair Event.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Select Ouidad products are all on sale for Oct. 8, but the most helpful item may be its Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel ($13, Ulta Beauty). I've found that humidity is the bane of my hair's existence, and this product works to lock in your hair's moisture while keeping out humidity to ensure you won't lose your silky, smooth look. It even has a UV filter to help protect your hair from environmental stressors.

As a serial hair-dyer, my roots are practically always overgrown — especially in quarantine. That's why it's always a good idea to have something like dpHUE's Root Touch Up Kit ($16, Ulta Beauty) on hand. It comes in seven different shades, so you can get your roots as close to your base color as possible. There's even a how-to video on Ulta Beauty's website to help your through the process. Grab it on Oct. 9.

For damaged hair, It's a 10's Miracle Hair Mask ($27, Ulta Beauty) feels like a godsend. On sale Oct. 10, this hair mask uses oat and apricot kernel extract, sweet almond oil, and linseed extract to have your hair looking its absolute shiniest and feeling its softest.

Conditioner has a huge effect on your hair's texture and health, and The Mane Choice's Alpha Soft As Can Be Conditioner ($7, Ulta Beauty) combines a co-wash, detangler, and leave-in conditioner all in one product. No matter what your hair needs on a given day, you can get all the help you need with this in your shower. All of The Mane Choice's products go on sale on Oct. 11.

On Oct. 12, you can achieve all your colorful hair dreams with the discounted Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color ($8, Ulta Beauty). The hair color brand has been around for over 40 years, so you can trust that you'll get vibrant, full color. Its products are also paraben-, gluten-, and ammonia-free for a safe dye job.

If you're looking to treat yourself to some self-care, consider snagging SheaMoisure's Strengthen and Restore Masque ($7, Ulta Beauty) on Oct. 13. It uses apple cider vinegar (which is practically magic) to promote growth, strength, and deep hair hydration.

For all curly-headed people, DevaCurl's Hair Oil ($15, Ulta Beauty) goes on sale on Oct. 15. It's perfect for everyday use on wet or dry hair, no matter how dense or lose your curls are, to get a high-shine finish.

The Hot Tools Multi-Styler Heated Brush ($50, Ulta Beauty) is half-off on Oct. 16. You won't have to worry about damaging your hair while using this tool, thanks to its special ion technology. It works for all hair types and creates smooth, voluminous looks.

Some days your hair just feels lackluster no matter what you do to it, but that doesn't have to be the case. With Chi's Hair Shine Spray ($8, Ulta Beauty), on sale Oct. 19, you can ensure your hair is always at its most luminous, as the light spray protects and strengthens your hair.

You can create a bunch of different hairstyles frizz-free with Frizz Defense's Hot Air Brush ($30, Ulta Beauty). While you brush it through your still-wet hair, this brush detangles, dries, and adds just the right amount of lift. You'll be left with a smooth, bouncy 'do all day.