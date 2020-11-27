It's taking everything in me not to blow whatever money is in my bank account RN on UGG's Black Friday sale. Wanna know what shoes I've lived in for almost the entirety of quarantine? My UGGs. Wanna know what shoes I'll likely continue to live in for the remainder of the year and into next? My UGGs. And with the brand offering 20%, 30%, 40%, 50%, and even 60% off a plethora of styles, I might just live exclusively in UGGs for the rest of my life. Don't @ me.

Right now, UGG has opened the doors to its proverbial "Closet," meaning all its discounted shoes, slippers, boots, sneakers, and even apparel. The brand has regularly added new items to the Closet, and you can likely expect even more discounts to drop in the UGG Closet come Nov. 27. Even before Black Friday, this closet is Testing Me. An enormous selection of the sherpa-lined UGG Boots (sale $160, originally $200, UGG) you know and love are 20% off in the sale. But the brand has even more ~visually interesting~ styles majorly discounted, too, like the Bailey Bow Shimmer Boot (sale $140, originally $200, UGG); the Cozette Slide (sale $48, originally $80, UGG); or the CA805 Zip Sneaker (sale $60, originally $120, UGG).

The bottomline? The comfiest shoes you know, love, and get wear out of season after season are majorly discounted to a point where you can't miss out. Peep below for the styles you won't help but add to your cart this Black Friday.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.