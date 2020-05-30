Uber is making it so much easier to plan out your rides without the need to rush through your essential errands. With Uber's new hourly ride option, you can request a few stops together, so you won't have to worry about spending too long at a location. The latest upgrade to Uber's ride sharing service lets you choose multiple destinations for a set hourly fee.

Announcing the newest feature on its blog on Friday, May 29, Uber's new feature will give drivers a chance to earn a set rate, and riders the opportunity to get their errands done without the need to keep re-requesting a ride for each location on their list. While some states are beginning to loosen stay-at-home orders, social distancing and precautionary measures during the coronavirus pandemic remain in place. Uber has already increased its safety measures to help people make essential trips, and now the company is making it easier to manage multiple trips for a flat rate, thanks to its new hourly ride option.

The feature allows you to choose from between one to seven hours with up to four destinations per hour, which means you can hop from location to location without in one vehicle rather than requesting multiple cars throughout your day.

To use the feature, you'll request the hourly option in the rides menu. Then, select "Choose hourly" and choose how many hours you'd like to schedule, with corresponding hourly pricing to the right. The pricing is a set fee of $50 per hour for up to 40 miles per hour. For example, a one hour trip will be a flat $50 for up to 40 miles, while a two hour trip will be $100 for up to 80 miles. It's important to note that there is a mileage overage, which varies by city, if you exceed the given number of miles.

Courtesy of Uber

Once you've selected your amount of hours, you'll be able to set multiple stops. Then, after you've placed the request, you’ll be matched with a driver. Drivers who opt into offering hourly ride services via the Work Hub will have spacious, newer vehicles, such as those eligible for Uber Comfort. However, that means the driver can fill other seats in the car. As of Friday, May 29, Uber still recommends that drivers keep at least the front seat empty and requires that drivers follow the updated health and safety measures, such as wearing a face mask, to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Once you're done with your first stop, your driver will remain available to pick you up whenever you need them. To let them know you're ready to move on, you'll use Uber's in-app messaging.

Courtesy of Uber

The hourly ride option first started out as a test feature in cities in Australia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Thanks to the success, users in the U.S. will soon get the hourly option in one dozen major cities. The initial launch, starting on Tuesday, June 2, includes these cities: Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas and Houston, Texas; the D.C. area; Miami, Orlando, and Tampa Bay, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; and Seattle and Tacoma, Washington. It isn't clear when the feature will expand to other locations.

To use the hourly ride option once it launches, make sure you wear a face covering and follow the other precautions using Uber's health and safety checklist.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.