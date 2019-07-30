"What's that smell?" It's... sliders! To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle — and to commemorate White Castle joining the Uber Eats app — Uber Eats is giving away free White Castle Sliders. No, this isn't the work of "some fortune cookie," you guys, it's in celebration one of the greatest stoner comedies to come out of 2004. And all I have to say is: "I'm gonna eat, like, 20 of those burgers, man."

Like I said, Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle is somehow turning 15 this year, and man, I feel old. LOL. Either way, though, I couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate the anniversary — as well as the fact that White Castle recently joined Uber Eats — by engorging myself on free White Castle sliders from July 30 to Aug. 31, or until 1 million sliders have been given away.

Luckily, getting yourself a complimentary 10-pack of the chain's famous mini sammies is a no-brainer. All you have to do, according to the brand, is select the “Sack of 10 Original Sliders” option from the White Castle menu in the Uber Eats app, and use the promo code "1MILLIONSLIDERS" at checkout. Keep in mind you'll have to order a minimum of $10 worth of food to get the deal, according to Uber Eats, but with so many options on the menu, like chicken rings, thick and creamy milkshakes, and, well, even more sliders, it shouldn't be hard at all to get your order up to $10 before you qualify for the freebies.

Additionally, Uber Eats will also be offering an exclusive “Harold & Kumar order” from July 30 to Aug. 31, according to the press release. It contains 30 sliders, five orders of french fries, and four Cherry Cokes (for the Harold) or Diet Cokes (for the Kumar). For the first two days, the order will only cost $23.40, which was the cost of the order in 2004. From then on, the price will increase to $45. Which — if you think about it — is still kind of a steal for that amount of food.

Courtesy Of Uber Eats

This actually isn't the first time White Castle has doled out free burgers. In September 2018, for example, the chain offered its customers free sliders in honor of International Bacon Day. But, there was a catch — not everyone could get themselves a free sandwich. The chain was only giving out free sliders to those with "bacon" in their first, last, or middle name. If you couldn't prove it with a state-issued ID, you were totally out of luck. Thankfully, you'll be able to get free burgers no matter what your name is this month, though, because we're honoring Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle's 15th freakin' birthday. Per the brand, there are over 330 White Castle locations participating in the deal nationwide, but just keep in mind the promo code is only good once per customer.

Maybe you really, really love a tiny hamburger (or 10 of them at a time), or Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle might forever be your favorite flick. Either way, getting in on free White Castle sliders is a really solid offer which I could never refuse. And if you're extra hungry, make sure to order one of the exclusive Harold or Kumar orders. One of those is pretty much guaranteed to tackle your hanger.