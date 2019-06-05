In my opinion, one of the best parts about ordering food on apps like Uber Eats is the ability to modify your orders. Thanks to good old technology, you're able to choose your fave restaurants, make changes to your meals, and request extra anything (because, c'mon, the more cheese the better). I don't know about you, but I've definitely used mobile ordering perks to personalize my snacks — and apparently, other people have, too. In fact, Uber Eats' 2019 Cravings Report from the past year shows how extreme people have gotten with their orders (with the tastiest requests possible, of course).

In all seriousness, Uber Eats' first Cravings Report was released on Wednesday, June 5 — and it'll show you the "wackiest" (and most popular) Uber Eats requests from the past year. The report itself features different categories that include "The Most Popular Delivery Requests in the U.S.," "Your Delivery Personality," "The Most Popular Food & Request Combos," "The Most Unexpected Food & Request Combos," and "Delivery Requests by the Day."

As you could imagine, most of those categories provide straightforward stats about Uber Eats deliveries (which you can check out in the Uber Eats Cravings Report image below). However, some of them feature food requests that'll make you LOL and say, "Yup, I've been there."

Courtesy of Uber

Take the "Your Delivery Personality" category, for example. Apparently, people have gotten *very* specific about their orders, and Uber Eats revealed the most unique requests it found throughout the past year. According to the rideshare company, one person said, "This is my Boyfriend’s Valentines gift. It would be amazing if you could play 'AFRICA' by Toto when you deliver the donuts. You don't have to play the whole thing, really just the chorus."

Per Uber Eats, another customer asked to receive "all sandwich parts separately" so they could put it together on their own. That's true dedication, if you ask me.

Now, I'll get into "The Most Unexpected Food & Request Combos," because they're pretty interesting (no judgement, of course). Apparently, the winner in that category is "Shake + Side of Ranch," and the runner up is "Mushrooms + Ketchup." Other "unexpected" combos in the bunch include "Pizza + Nuts," "Apple + Mustard," "Poke + Mayonnaise," and more.

Apparently, Uber Eats doesn't mind the modifications; they just want to make you happy. Janelle Sallenave, head of Uber Eats, U.S. & Canada, provided Elite Daily with a statement about the Cravings Report. She says,

At Uber Eats we’re all about getting your order right, whether that means a side of ranch with your milkshake or ultra-spicy scrambled eggs. Knowing there’s nothing more satisfying than receiving your order exactly as you’d imagined, we decided to release the first annual Uber Eats Cravings Report to highlight just a few of the most special requests.

In other words, don't too feel bad about modifying your Uber Eats order, because the company wants you to be satisfied.

If you haven't tried Uber Eats yet, sign up and start ordering. Whether you order a salad with watermelon on the side or extra spicy pizza, the company has your back.